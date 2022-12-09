The Brazoswood Bucs did something this season they have not accomplished in a decade — qualify for the UIL playoffs.
The Bucs clinched a playoff spot by beating Clear Lake, 52-24, on the last week of the regular season to grab the No. 4 seed in the District 24-6A standings.
The Bucs (3-3, 7-4) also had their first winning season since 2012, and the seven wins are the most in a single season since winning 10 games in 2009. Brazoswood’s season ended to Shadow Creek, 77-7, in the bidistrict round.
First-year coach Joe Dale Cary is the first coach in program history to make the playoffs in his first season with Brazoswood since LZ Bryan coached the first Brazoswood team in 1970.
Clear Falls (5-1, 9-3) won the district, followed by Clear Springs (5-1, 8-4), Dickinson (4-2, 8-4) and Brazoswood.
The Bucs yielded 21 selections to the all-district team, led by a pair of superlative honorees. Senior quarterback Isaac Ponce was voted the offensive most valuable player, and sophomore running back Jose Trevino as the newcomer of the year.
The district MVP was Clear Falls’ receiver/cornerback Max Williams; Springs’ Micahel Sylvalie as the defensive MVP; and Lake receiver Hunter Moddon as the utility player of the year.
Brazoswood’s first-team selections included Ponce; offensive linemen Dawson Scott and Colton Doner; receiver Anthony Trevino; fullback Riker Blank and punter Caleb Warren.
Other first-teamers included quarterback Landon Vessell, Falls, running back, David Smith, Falls, Kai’Shaun Edwards, Springs, and Elijah Harris, Lake; fullback Jeremiah Scoby, Dickinson; tight end Hayden Davis, Springs; receiver, Ashton Schumann, Springs, Marquis Johnson, Dickinson, and Rodney Seales, Lake; offensive linemen, Blake Ivy and Nick Fattig, Springs, Jude Edwards, Falls, Campbell Melcher, Creek, and Devin Caldwell, Dickinson; defensive tackle, Blaine Nunn, Falls, Serigne Tounkara, Springs, Angus Pingel, Falls, Evan Wiltz, Dickinson; defensive LeKell McGowan, Branson Winter, Springs, and Tre Ford, Dickinson; inside linebacker Jason Doswell, Springs, Cole Worthington, Falls, and Kaleb Walker, Dickinson; outside linebacker, Sylvalie and Bryce Sander, Springs, Corey Kelly, Falls, and Layden Roque, Dickinson; cornerback, Josh Moore, Falls, VJ Glover, Dickinson, and Ali Schuster, Springs; safety, Williams and Cam Roberson, Falls, Cah’lil Ward, Creek, Gavin Collins, Springs, and Jabari Ellison, Dickinson; kick returner, Williams, Falls, and Schumann, Springs; kicker, Garrett Carleton, Creek; punter, Williams, Falls, and Walter Kilgore, Lake.
Second-team honorees for the Bucs were receiver Kade Bengston, running back Jose Trevino; inside linebacker Warren; outside linebacker Croix Rivera; and cornerback Jayden Blackmon.
Other second-team selections included quarterback Brendan Malloy, Springs; running back, Jaylon Richardson, Brook, Payton Greer, Falls, and Rocky Ketchum, Creek; fullback Damian Hernandez, Creek; receiver, Kyle Hoffpauir and Dylan Proctor, Falls, De’Rion Crooms, Dickinson, Jarious Williams, Springs, and Carleton, Creek; offensive linemen, Jacob Lockstein and Skyler Luzader, Falls, Jude Effinger, Brook, Rylie Hall and Tyler Thomas, Dickinson, and Colter Alberding, Liam Sweeney and Emmanuel Pappas, Lake; defensive tackle; Isaiahs Pantoja, Springs, Christian Morales, Creek, and Kyle Forbes, Brook; defensive end, Lex Cadengo, Lake, John Baldwin, Brook, and Ja’Marcus Anderson, Dickinson; inside linebackers, Cade Breazelle, Falls, and Cecil Dressendorfer, and Jydius Williams and Adrian Castillo, Brook; outside linebacker, Jackson Waid, Falls, and Jontue Fears, Dickinson; cornerback, Maddon, Lake, Keyon Kellum, Brook, Quinton Gray, Creek, Rodney Bimage, Dickinson, and Keelan Morgan, Springs; Safety, Peyton Miller, Springs, Landen Gunter, Creek, and Jaylen Price, Brook; kick returner, Jaylon Owens, Brook and Ward, Creek; kicker, Xander Fraga, Springs; and punter, Kyler Kettner, Dickinson.
Honorable mention selections for the Bucs were offensive lineman John Charles; receiver Cole Hagan; outside linebacker Mason Donovan; cornerback Danner Bowles; kicker Sam Garcia; utility player Braxton Welch; inside linebacker Ronnie Jones; and defensive Papa Bousso.
Buccaneers named to the academic all-district list were Bengtson, Blank, Brennan Bohon, Bowls, Charles, Logan Christopher, Chet Davidson, Doner, Donovan, Luis Escamilla, Rudy Garcia, Sam Garcia, Ethan Gaston, Grayson Gore, Mikah Guice, Hagan, Jones, Curt LaBerge, Connor Largent, Jaydon Malone, Matthew Payne, Ponce, Rivera, Scott, Caleb Solis, Anthony Trevino, Jeramie Villanueva, Sherman Wade, Welch, Kris Whitley and Tyler Woodard.
