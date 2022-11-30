ANGLETON
After his players committed a turnover for a fourth consecutive time in practice Wednesday, two days away from playing against bigger competition at the Leroy Miksch Tournament in Needville, Angleton Christian coach Khory Ross had one message for his team.
“Prove them wrong, don’t prove them right,” the coach said.
And so far, they are doing just that.
The Warriors practiced Wednesday with a 10-0 record — the best start to a season in program history — and seniors Jacob Soria and Atavion Sullivan are at the forefront of that impressive run.
“Jake honestly is our true leader,” Warriors head coach Khory Ross said. “Defensively, Jacob is excellent at getting back; it is what he specializes in, taking charges and being a vocal leader for us. He is also a confidence booster for us, and he is the coach on the floor.
“Tavi brings a spark, an energy that teams can’t match. It is hard to compete against Tavi because of how high-flying he is and how energetic he is. I’m not going to lie; these two guys are probably the best duo — besides Majestic Ford and Braydon Campbell, two guys I train — in the county.”
Coming off a Texas Christian Athletic League 2A state title, the Warriors are out to prove to those bigger teams that they can compete against anyone — no matter the class a basketball program competes in.
“They (Soria and Sullivan) take a lot of pressure off my chest. Those two guys for us are huge,” Ross said.
Sullivan comes to Ross and the Warriors after playing three years at Angleton. The senior has stepped up his game by averaging 17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds, bringing athleticism and a wow factor to the team. In Tuesday’s non-district win over Brazosport Christian, Sullivan finished with several fastbreak dunks.
“It’s been a big change because we had two seniors last year who impacted us, center Kelton (Fuqua) and our power forward, Ryland (Bosquez). They were big guys, 6-4, 6-3, so we lost a lot of height. This year was going to be a challenge,” Soria said. “But since Tavi has come over here, he has been a huge help. He’s been getting 12, 13 rebounds a game, so he has been filling that position.”
Soria is entering his 12th consecutive season of playing basketball and his fourth year as a starter for the Warriors. The point guard teamed up with Kelton Fuqua as the rebound leader; now he has another sidekick in Sullivan.
“Last year, it was mainly Kelton and me on the boards, and he is filling in Kelton’s shoes, but he can also push the ball — Tavi can get the rebound, look up and he is gone. He can get us a fastbreak dunk, get us hyped and get us momentum,” Soria said. “We run a lot of plays to him, and he makes us a more athletic team.”
Soria was a leader on the Warriors’ 21-4 state-winning team last season, and claiming the crown after coming close his freshman and sophomore years was the best feeling he had experienced, Soria said.
“My eighth- and ninth-grade years were learning years for us, but when Khory came over here my sophomore and junior year were a big culture change,” Soria said. “It was a shock to us just how hard he pushed us and how much he expected from us.
“Winning it meant everything, and it was awesome to see our hard work come through.”
Defending the state title hasn’t stopped the team from remaining hungry, but this year is not just about repeating as champions; it’s about proving those doubters wrong that a 2A program can’t compete against bigger schools.
“It has motivated us to prove everybody wrong that we can do it at any level,” Soria said.
It begins in practice, Soria said. The team hit the court hard three weeks before the season began, and some players attended Ross’ advanced training sessions throughout the fall.
“Coach preaches to practice like we play. So every practice, we have to come out with the intensity and compete against each other to make each other better,” Soria said.
That mentality in practice will be tested starting Friday when the Warriors compete in the three-day tournament in Needville. The Warriors open against Kinkaid and could face Bay City or Brazoswood in the next round.
Class 5A schools Houston Austin and Fort Bend Kempner will also compete this weekend.
“We are excited,” Soria said. “We want to go out and make a name for ourselves and show them that we might be a 2A private school, but we can play with y’all, and we won’t back down from anybody.”
The Warriors strictly played Christian schools last season but have already dabbled against the bigger public schools, including victories against Briarwood, Danbury and Van Vleck.
Having Sullivan on the team boosts the Warriors’ confidence.
The senior always wanted to play at ACS, Ross said, and as the season approached, someone sponsored a scholarship for Sullivan to attend his final high school year with the 2A powerhouse.
“I felt like coming here would be a good decision for me, personally,” Sullivan said. “I love Angleton, but I see a better opportunity here.”
Sullivan was a second team All-District 24-5A selection last year after averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and shooting 47 percent from the floor. In 33 games in his first two years with Angleton, he averaged 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.
In his senior season, he believes being a Warrior will bring out the best of his skills.
“I want it more,” he said. “I liked the team in Angleton, and I like the team here, and I feel like I can put my stamp on the team.
“Coach has given me the freedom to do more of what I do. He wants to push me to that next level. I can play the post, but not like that against kids that are almost 7 feet tall. He lets me dribble the ball, and his training has helped.”
The Wildcats are doing just fine with Majestic Ford, Myalek Woods and Braydon Campbell running the show, but Sullivan can do his thing with the Warriors alongside Soria. The two have a history with each other that stems back to junior high.
“He’s been my AAU teammate since sixth grade, so we have that chemistry,” Sullivan said. “We know what we are doing on the court.”
And while Soria has experienced winning a state title, Sullivan wants to witness it, too.
“It’s my senior year, so I want to win,” Sullivan said. “We are fundamentally sound. If we can get that energy going in a game, we stay locked in and we stay true to our principles, shoot, we can win.”
Sullivan credits former Warriors’ coach and president of Brown Sports Academy, Atavion Brown, for helping him become a better player and spiking Sullivan’s interest in joining the Warriors. Brown is similar to Ross in pushing Sullivan to be better — and that’s what the senior likes.
“I see this team going back to state. They put me on this team, and I want to win state, too. I want that ring on my finger, too,” Sullivan said. “But it won’t be easy. It’s all in the works, and the job is never done.”
