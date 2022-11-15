Four girls basketball programs will be led by first-year head coaches this season, and Iowa Colony is the new program that has created a district shift for the local 4A schools.
The longest-tenured coaches are Angleton’s Robert Robinson and Columbia’s Aaliyah Ward, each at their respective schools for three years.
Brazoswood brings over experience with 36-year coach Steve Hale. Danbury hired eighth-year coach Andrew Hubbell, a former Hitchcock head coach, to lead its program, and former longtime Dickinson coach Naroda Knox will take over a Sweeny program fresh off a district championship.
LaShaye Thompson, a longtime coach for girls basketball in Freeport, will lead the Lady Exporters in her first season at the helm of a program. Brandi Justice, another veteran coach, brings her experience to the new Iowa Colony program.
BRAZOSWOOD
COACH: Steve Hale (36th season, first with Brazoswood)
LAST YEAR: District 24-6A, 0-12; 10-23 overall.
GRADUATED: Macy Leger, Lynette Salinas, Kaylee Muskwinsky, Haley Williamson, Dyanka Torres, Sarenity Soliz, Elizabeth Harpham
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Regan Blank, Mariah Rodriquez, Aaliyah Rollerson
OVERVIEW: This year’s team is a hardworking group of ladies, Hale said. The Lady Bucs are young, with the graduation of seven seniors from a year ago, but eager to learn and turn things around. While Brazoswood may have some deficiencies, the team hopes to make up for those in effort and teamwork, Hale said.
Blank is the prototypical senior leader. She sets the tone for this team and leads by example as well as vocally, Hale said. She’s super physical on the block and boards and brings high energy on both ends of the floor, he said.
Rollerson is the Lady Bucs returning point guard who runs the show, Hale said.
“She has a great motor which makes her a great defender in the open court, yet to see her back down from anyone,” he said. “What she lacks in physical size, she makes up for in heart.”
Hale expects freshman Peytyn Harley to play a big part with her huge upside. She has already performed well to start the season.
“She’s super athletic with great speed,” Hale said. “When her skills catch up with her athleticism, she might be the next big thing.”
The team is 0-3 to start the season, but Blank has been a consistent scoring leader, and Harley has shown promise.
QUOTABLE: “Each day is an opportunity to effect change,” Hale said. “We believe this only happens when everyone accepts their role and does their job. Playing hard and trusting the process, the coaches and their teammates are an absolute must if we expect to see a turnaround.”
ANGLETON
COACH: Robert Robinson (third season)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-5A, 9-7; 17-12 overall. Lost in Region 3 Area round to Manvel, 52-34.
GRADUATED: N/A
RETURNING LETTERMEN: N/A
OVERVIEW: The Ladycats (1-2) picked up their first win of the season Thursday against Industrial.
QUOTABLE: N/A
BRAZOSPORT
COACH: LaShaye Thompson (first season)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 25-4A, 2-10; 4-19 overall.
GRADUATED: Taris Bonner, Knavia Goins and Tyanna Nichols.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Deja El-Amin and Torrijah Goins.
OVERVIEW: Thompson is elevated to head coach after serving as an assistant for Brazosport since 2018 and coached from 2009-15 at Freeport Intermediate. She will court a young but athletic and quick team in his first season as head coach.
“We are eager to compete and will bring our all to the court every night,” she said. “Each member of the team believes the team will succeed and wants to show their Lady Exporter Pride.”
Brazosport has opened the season 0-2.
QUOTABLE: Torrijah Goins brings leadership to our team; she is our coach on the court. Deja El-Amin, Diamond Lewis and Amaya Waddy all have a love for the game,” Thompson said. “The trio brings great energy and will run the floor.”
COLUMBIA
COACH: Aaliyah Ward (third season)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 25-4A, 7-5, 16-15 overall. Lost 64-29 to Rockport-Fulton in Region IV bidistrict round.
GRADUATED: Keirstyn Lewis and Yuleni Angeles
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Natalie Sharp, Alexia Lewis, Katie Arnold, Hayley Broussard, Brynlee Livingston and Londyn Brown.
OVERVIEW: The Lady Necks return a lot of talent from last season’s playoff team. Columbia has already started the season 5-1.
QUOTABLE: N/A
DANBURY
COACH: Andrew Hubbell (eighth season, first with Danbury)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-3A, 3-9; overall N/A
GRADUATED: N/A
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Sadie Meeks, Brynlee Auer, Makenzie Nicholson, Savana Henken.
OVERVIEW: Hubbell comes to Danbury after three seasons at Hitchcock and the last four at East Chambers.
The Lady Panthers are still waiting for a full team after the volleyball program’s season ended last week in the regional tournament. Players, including Meeks and Auer, will hop over to the basketball team.
“Our volleyball group had a fantastic season this year and have been thrown into the fire immediately with us,” Hubbell said. ”We hope to build on that success and continue it through basketball season and into volleyball. This group has had a lot to take in over the past few days, and I am very impressed by how hard they are working to figure out a new system and their roles in it.”
QUOTABLE: “We are going to try to play fast and let our defense feed our offense,” Hubbell said. “That being said, we will use a lot of bodies and try to keep them as fresh as we can. We return all-district post Sadie Meeks, who has a great feel for the game and touch around the rim.
“Brynlee Auer is a volleyball kid that just came over to basketball and is doing a great job handling the ball and getting us organized. Savana Henken is someone who I think can be a great knockdown shooter when it is all said and done; her release is pretty spot on, and she is confident in it.”
IOWA COLONY
COACH: Brandi Justice (eighth season, first at Iowa Colony)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 0-0
GRADUATED: None
RETURNING LETTERMEN: None
OVERVIEW: Iowa Colony opened in August 2022 with only freshmen and sophomores and will look to use speed and defense to win games this season. The Lady Pioneers open their inaugural season in District 26-4A. The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches District picked Iowa Colony to finish fourth in the district, Justice said.
QUOTABLE: “Compared to teams in our area, we are small and lack experience. However, expect us to make some noise this year in 4A,” Justice said. “Our theme this year is complete. I told our girls and parents we cannot create excuses this year-win or lose; we must compete. We are getting better every game, and it’s been amazing to see our growth in just a few months of playing together.”
SWEENY
COACH: Naroda Knox (16th season, first with Sweeny)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 25-4A, 12-0; 28-4 overall. Defeated Corpus Christi Miller, 59-55, in Region IV bidistrict round. Lost in area round to Boerne, 74-28.
GRADUATED: Karissa Philips, Ashley Dailey and Asha Strauther.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Kay’ana Britton, Shania Woodard, Alyssa Fitts, Ma’rya Turner, Shaylee Robinson and Alecia King.
OVERVIEW: Knox brings experience to Sweeny, stemming from her days leading 6A Dickinson. She courts a young but athletic team that can get up and down the floor. The six returners will play different roles this season, and it will take a little time for everything to come together, Knox said.
“Shaylee Robinson and Alyssa Fitts will be our team captains and the anchors of the team,” Knox said.
QUOTABLE: “The girls are excited about the season and the possibilities of where the program can go,” Knox said.
