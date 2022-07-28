There is no rest for the weary.
Lake Jackson Swim Team member Tynslee Taylor can attest.
The 8-year-old is less than a week removed from competing at the state meet with her Pirates teammates and will be competing in the national meet in the Midwest beginning Saturday.
Tynslee will swim in the State Games of America Long Course Swim meet Saturday and Sunday at Wallmark YMCA in Des Moines, Iowa.
“With no Lake Jackson swimmer going, we had to get picked up by the Bay City Swim Team so that Tynslee can go in with a coach,” mother Tonya Taylor said, “because we don’t have a coach that could go with just one kid.”
Tynslee finished second in the 25-meter butterfly in 20.74 and won the 100-meter individual medley with a time of 1:52.62 in last weekend’s Texas Aquatic Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas state meet.
To qualify, a swimmer has to finish in first, second or third at state, Tonya said.
Nationals are every two years, so Tynslee qualified for nationals based on her finish at state last year.
“She got a gold and a silver this year, so that will qualify her for two years from now in California,” Tonya said. “So she already has a ticket to go to nationals.”
Tynslee was a part of the girls 8U 100-meter medley relay team that finished second in last year’s Summer Games of Texas state meet that is sending her to Des Moines.
“It’s amazing that she qualified,” Lake Jackson Swim Team assistant coach Trey Ponzi said. “It is unfortunate that it is in Iowa. I’m not sure how many people are going to be able to make it because it is a long drive out there.
“... She’s an exceptional swimmer, and she will continue to improve as she gets older. She has the potential to be very, very good when she gets older.”
Tynslee will be competing in 10 events at nationals, including short course races in the 100-yard IM, 25-yard breaststroke, the 25-yard butterfly and the 100-yard freestyle relay.
Long course races Tynslee will compete in include 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly, 200-meter IM, 100-meter freestyle and the 200-meter freestyle relay.
“We were told ahead of time, ‘Don’t be discouraged if their times don’t go down because it is converted to meters and we are used to yards,’” Tonya said. “There are events at nationals that are not available at state. She is a long-distance swimmer, so most of her events will be long course events.”
Tynslee will compete in the female 10U division in the 100-meter competitions and the 200-meter freestyle relay and the 8U division for the 50-meter races and the 100-meter freestyle relay. She is listed with no time in the meet’s psych sheet.
Tynslee’s parents are amazed at how quickly she has picked up swimming, and this weekend’s national meet will serve as a good experience for the younger swimmer.
“Last year was her first year ever to swim, so before last summer, she did not know a single stroke,” her mother said. “For her to pick it up this fast just blows our mind.”
