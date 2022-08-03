Running is a part of who Daisy de Carlos is, and it’s also what will land her a prestigious status at such a young age.
The recent Sweeny graduate is two years away from becoming a member of the Houston Marathon and Half Marathon Legacy program. On Monday, De Carlos will receive a life-size check of up to $10,000 over four years from the Houston Marathon Foundation to go toward her education at Texas A&M University, where she will be studying engineering.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said, “but I continue to run. It has been a part of me for most of my life. I think I heard last year that I had a chance to be able to get the legacy status, and I would be one of the youngest. I thought, ‘Oh, this is something I can work toward.’”
A participant automatically receives Legacy status by finishing 10 Houston Marathon races or 10 half-marathons. The finishes do not have to be consecutive, but all finishes must be in the Chevron Houston Marathon or Aramco Houston Half Marathon events.
De Carlos — who exclusively runs in the half-marathon — would be the youngest participant to receive the status. To do so, she will have to compete in two more half-marathons, which will make her 19 years old.
Another girl is looking to get her Legacy status at age 19, but her birthday comes 13 days sooner than Daisy’s, said her father, Jose.
“I started running when I was 9 years old, and I did half-marathons, and I believe that’s why I am getting a scholarship,” she said. “Since I was 10, I have run the Aramco Half Marathon.”
A Legacy status participant can register for the upcoming race from Jan. 16 with guaranteed Legacy pricing until Nov. 1, according to the Chevron Houston Marathon website. Legacy runners can also receive exclusive apparel.
“My wife and I are very proud of our kids,” Jose said. “Daisy has been a runner for as long as she could tie her own shoelaces. She works very hard at everything she does and is very humble and kind.”
De Carlos began participating in 5Ks when she was younger with her mother but eventually took up running with her father.
Her first half-marathon was in Galveston, but she has always run at Aramco. While she ran in the Houston half-marathon she also strived to raise money with Snowdrop Foundation.
The foundation provides scholarships for college-bound pediatric cancer patients and childhood cancer survivors and donates money for cancer research, according to the organization’s website.
The cause hit home for the former Lady Dog when her younger brother, Charlie, was diagnosed with pre-B cell leukemia in 2011.
“I enjoy what they do, and I like what they stand for,” she said. “When my brother had leukemia when he was 5 or 6, we met them (Snowdrop Foundation) through the hospital, and that’s how I started to run for them.”
While she does not know the exact amount she has been able to raise every year, de Carlos estimated she raises about $2,000 annually for the foundation.
The former Sweeny cross-country and track sprinter no longer runs competitively, but she still enjoys running for fun because it’s who she is.
“After her younger brother completed his chemotherapy, we were introduced to the Snowdrop Foundation with Trish and Kevin Klein, and it brought her two passions together — running and giving,” Jose said. “The Chevron Marathon Scholarship is a tremendous gift, and we’re so very proud of her. Today, she only runs to clear her mind and relax. She may not run competitively on track anymore, but as a young adult about to begin her college career at Texas A&M, she’s very focused and headstrong and she’ll always be a runner at heart.”
