IOWA COLONY — Sweeny has been here before.
The Lady Dogs needed a play-in game last season to squeak into the playoffs.
The Lady Dogs faced a similar situation Friday, and the result was the same.
Sweeny kept the energy up and weathered Iowa Colony’s young athleticism with a 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21 victory, eliminating the Lady Pioneers and advancing to the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season.
Sweeny (7-6, 10-19) also won after the game, winning a coin flip to be seeded third in the District 26-4A standings and bumping Bay City to fourth. The Lady Dogs will play El Campo in Tuesday’s Class 4A bidistrict game. Time and location to be determined.
Iowa Colony’s inaugural season ends at 6-8 in district play and 7-16 overall.
“I think we were more within ourselves,” Sweeny coach Patrica Johnson said. “We were more relaxed and in the zone, and I think the reason for that focus was because the playoffs were on the line. Seeing that energy out there was fantastic; even my bench was energetic.
“I’m glad I got to see that tonight.”
In the Lady Dogs’ District 26-4A matchup against Brazosport on Tuesday, Sweeny struggled to hold serve and get into a rhythm offensively.
That was not the case Friday between two evenly-matched teams.
“I think we were (evenly matched), but overall, I think we were the better team if we show up when we’re supposed to and we had our energy,” Johnson said.
Sweeny trailed 8-7 in the first set, but Alecia King served five straight points to give the Lady Dogs a 12-8 lead, an advantage Sweeny would not relinquish.
Two of King’s five serves came on aces.
Iowa Colony pulled the set to within three, 21-18, when Sweeny was called for a double hit and again, 23-20, with Kaylee Preston on the service line. However, Sweeny regained serve, and a Caydance Lobdell shot over the net caused a blocking error for a 1-0 Lady Dog lead.
Iowa Colony led to open Game 2, 6-5, when Kendal Lockler went to the line. The Sweeny setter served five straight points and recorded a pair of aces for a 10-6 lead.
It was another lead Sweeny would not give up, despite the Lady Pioneers hanging around and tying the set at 21 following a Morgan Frantzen pass to Taylor Bonner-Williams for the kill. The set was tied at 22 when Madison Rios put the game away with two serves, the last coming on an ace for a 25-23 win.
Lobdell helped the Lady Dogs race out to a 4-0 lead in Game 4 with four straight serves. Shaylee Robinson’s block was a part of that four-point rally.
Iowa Colony responded with Frantzen serving four straight points to give the Lady Pioneers a 5-4 lead.
The Lady Dogs tied the match at 6 to put Cierra Turner on the line. The junior pushed Sweeny to an 8-6 lead thanks to Robinson’s block. Following Robinson’s tip at the line, Lockler regained serve and extended the Sweeny lead to 12-7 following an ace and King’s kill.
The Lady Dogs’ lead was 18-14 when Lobdell’s pass to Robinson resulted in a kill to give Turner the serve. King recorded a kill, and a Na’kya Barnes’ block gave the Lady Dogs a 22-14 lead.
Riley Vincent’s serving rallied the Lady Pioneers to within three, 22-19. Lobdell pushed the ball to an open corner of the court, and Preston’s kill set the score at 23-20. Referees called Preston’s next hit out of bounds, giving the serve back to Sweeny with a 24-20 score. A hitting error kept Iowa Colony’s season alive for one last point, but Barnes rainbowed a hit over the net in front of a vacant zone for the win.
“She (Barnes) is our energy queen,” Johnson said. “She keeps everybody in check, and she is a hustler. Sometimes, we’re not where we are supposed to be, but I’m not mad about it because she will go where that ball is, and she will give me 110 percent.
“Her energy tonight was how it is every night. It was just extra tonight.”
Iowa Colony used a couple of 2-0 runs, and Briea Dixon served five straight points to jump out to a 13-5 lead in Game 3. Sweeny committed six errors during that stretch.
Preston’s offense also came to life with three kills and recorded a block. Iowa Colony had its largest lead of the night, 22-11, after Kyra Moore’s block.
A King kill and Barnes’ tip closed the gap to seven, 22-15 and Sweeny eventually pulled within five, but a service error made it a 2-1 match.
“We talked that this game could be the last one. I said, “There’s no reason we shouldn’t give 110 percent. So keep the energy up, and good things will happen,’” Johnson said. “We fell behind pretty big in that third set, but I’m happy we started coming back.
“Those missed serves and shanked balls is what got us in that game, but I’m happy that we came back in the fourth set and played our volleyball.”
