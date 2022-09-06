FREEPORT
Brazosport is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2021 season, and Torrijah Goins is confident the team has the pieces to do that.
“It’s been pretty slow this season, and we’ve had our ups and downs,” Goins said. “We could do a few things better, but I think we will get there this year, eventually.”
The Lady Exporters open the district season today when they host La Marque. Last season was difficult for Goins and company as the team finished 3-9 in District 25-4A and 7-22 overall. The Lady Exporters were sixth in the standings, missing the playoffs.
The 2021 season was Goins’ first on varsity.
She produced 83 kills in 32 sets with 12 blocks, 163 digs and 13 service aces. She led the team in kills, blocks and digs and was second in aces a year ago.
“I learned a lot for myself,” Goins said. “I need to step it up a lot more, and I can be the leader everybody thinks I am. I also learned to stay up and not get so easily frustrated.”
While she doesn’t see herself as a leader, she believes she can be one, she said.
“I like being a role model for others,” she said.
The Lady Exporters have had a tough start to the season with a 2-6 record, including losing last week’s home opener to Wharton. However, Brazosport opens district play today at home against La Marque (1-7) and the following week against Iowa Colony (1-6) — who is a new program playing varsity with freshmen and sophomores.
“Last year, we were an aggressive team, but this year we need something to help us turn it on, which is a problem,” Goins said. “I definitely see more potential this year to be district champs, I feel. I think we are more advanced this year.”
Aside from Columbia, the district is wide open.
The Lady ’Necks are the lone team in the district to enter play with a winning record (14-10), while the rest have a combined 12-77 record.
With realignment this past spring and the addition of Iowa Colony, the district no longer features Needville — last year’s district champion.
Brazosport returns all but two players from a year ago, including eight lettermen and four starters.
The experience gives the team high hopes of contending for a playoff spot behind seniors Goins, Kindra Lopez, Lily Castillo and Jazelyn Peoples. The team also has added Emily Dohle, a star on Brazosport’s softball team.
“Their senior leadership will be vital as we look to contend for a playoff spot this season,” head coach Arion Short said.
At the forefront is Goins, who has a great connection with the senior class.
“We have been playing with each other since we were in eighth grade, so I feel like we have more of a connection,” Goins said. “That helps us play better on the court.”
Goins loves being Brazosport’s middle hitter because she can be involved in every play and enjoys teaming up with Peoples in the front row.
“Since eighth grade, we have always been together, and it seems like whenever I’m up in the front court, she is up there with me, too,” Goins said.
Goins is a three-sport athlete for Brazosport, also seeing action in basketball and track and field, but volleyball is the senior’s favorite sport.
“Basketball takes me out of my favorite zone, and I don’t like that feeling,” Goins said. “I was in love with track, but things have changed, and my focus is all volleyball. I feel like I am good at it, and it gives me a good feeling when I am on the court.”
With the district season kicking off, so too does Goins’ motivation to lead her team and set an example for future Lady Exporters.
“I want to lead by example and leave with something that they know that Torrijah used to do this,” Goins said. “I want them to remember me as No. 1.”
