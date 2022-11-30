ANGLETON
Two Southern Brazoria County Christian private schools came in Tuesday at different points of the season.
Angleton Christian is a healthy 10 games into it, while Brazosport Christian was getting its first taste of the action.
That was one of the many factors that played into the Warriors’ commanding 63-33 victory over the Eagles at the Angleton Christian High School gym.
It is the fifth game this year the Warriors (10-0) have held their opponent to fewer than 40 points — a common theme last year during their championship run with 19 games holding the opposition under 40.
“I tell them (the team) all the time about making other players feel uncomfortable, really putting them in uncomfortable situations,” Angleton Christian coach Khory Ross said. “Once you put a player in an uncomfortable situation, you’re going to make them pretty much nine times out of 10 a bad choice.
“Once you put pressure on and have active hands-on defense, it will be a lot harder to make those decisions.”
ACS consistently succeeded against the Eagles last year, defeating them 74-35, 52-20 and 46-33.
It was no different Tuesday in ACS’ 23rd straight win dating back to last year.
“Last year, we won state; that is the main reason defense comes first. I take pride in defense and defending leads to offense, and you’ll get the offense out of defense,” senior guard Brooks Owens said.
Angleton High School transfer Atavion Sullivan, who is nearing a double-double per contest, stole the show on both ends Tuesday with a team-high 19 points, 10 steals and seven rebounds.
“I got people around me that they can shoot from all around, so I could do almost whatever,” Sullivan said.
Jacob Soria also has chipped in, with 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds, to go with nearly three assists and over two steals per game. He had four points on the night but added four rebounds and three assists.
The Warriors prioritized staying busy from beyond the arc, burying eight 3-pointers, three from senior guard Kaleb Miranda, who had 11 points.
Angleton Christian wasted little time Tuesday night by bursting out to a 12-0 run with jaw-dropping dunks from Sullivan and consistent on-ball pressure defense.
Brazosport Christian had more turnovers in the first quarter than shots.
After one quarter, ACS led 18-5. Sullivan scored 11 of them, while the team forced 11 turnovers.
The Warriors grew their lead in the second quarter and held a 30-13 halftime advantage. Angleton Christian found hot shooting spots on the floor, shooting 48.2 percent from the field in the first half.
Through three quarters, the Warriors had a comfortable 46-23 margin. Although they made seven of their 20 attempts in the quarter, they limited Brazosport Christian to 22 percent shooting. In the fourth and final frame, Brazosport Christian forced eight ACS turnovers.
By the time the Eagles made more shots, the game was well in hand.
Senior forward Elijah Burris led the Eagles with eight points to go with a pair of rebounds.
BCS had nine players score, including four with four or more points.
“ Everybody played fantastic; Atavion was everywhere with the steals, and our defense was chaotic to them,” Ross said.
Brazosport Christian turned the ball over 25 times, 13 off of steals.
Ross was impressed with senior Trevor Brooks on both ends of the floor.
“Brooks was the candidate last year in our district for defensive player of the year. So (his) defense, that’s there, but offense, I needed him to come along a little bit more. His defense tonight turned into a lot of offense,” Ross said.
Brooks finished with nine points to go with three rebounds. Owens added 14 points while shooting a team-best 63.6 percent from the field and added three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
A bright spot for the Eagles was getting to the free-throw line and converting on opportunities. BCS made 12-of-14 from the charity stripe.
Angleton Christian will be back on the road, facing off against Kinkaid at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Leroy Miksch Tournament in Needville. Meanwhile, Brazosport Christian will play Divine Savior Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday in Missouri City.
