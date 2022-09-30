WEST COLUMBIA
Columbia is at a crossroads leading to today’s District 10-4A, D-II contest.
The Roughnecks host No. 7-ranked Bellville at Griggs Field and a loss to the power-running team would make it harder for Columbia to get a playoff spot. However, a win would be a significant confidence booster.
“It is important to go 1-1,” Columbia coach Brent Mascheck said. “We try to break up the season in blocks, and these two teams (Sealy and Bellville) are the top two teams. If we can go 1-1 in these two games, we are in good shape.
“Friday night is a huge game, but it’s not like if we lose, we are out of anything.”
The Roughnecks (0-1, 2-3) lost last week to Sealy in their most lopsided defeat of the season.
Columbia was torched by Tigers quarterback D’vonne Hmielewski, who had four incompletions on 18 attempts for 234 yards and four scores; three of those were to receiver Haden Wernecke.
“The quarterback threw the ball a lot better than he has in all of the weeks prior, and we were focused on stopping his running abilities,” Mascheck said. “Offensively, we did not make enough plays to win the game.”
Mascheck believes he has a good rotation at running back despite last week’s performance. However, the ’Necks are getting Trevon Lewis back, which will help the run game. He had been out with a shoulder issue, Mascheck said. The ’Necks mustered a season-low 198 rushing yards last week after producing 951 rushing yards in the previous two games.
“When we lose a game, it is on the coaches and we need to do a better job of coaching the kids offensively and defensively and get our kids in a position to make plays,” Mascheck said. “One thing I can say is that our kids have played so hard throughout the game. ...”
Not including Iowa Colony with its new program, the Roughnecks have played a “brutal” non-district and start of the district schedule, Mascheck said, and while the team does not shy away from those tougher games, the ’Necks need to find a way to win them, the coach said.
“I know the score the other night seemed a little lopsided, but we let a few things get out of control,” Mascheck said. “So we expect to play very well against a state-ranked team.”
The breakdown of Bellville’s (1-0, 5-0) offense is 92 percent run to 8 percent pass, Mashceck said. The Brahmas run a Slot-T offense led by junior running back Sam Hranicky, who has 740 rushing yards on 99 carries and nine touchdowns — all team highs. DD Murray has 33 carries for 270 yards and five scores, Corrian Hood has rushed for 239 yards on 38 carries and three touchdowns, and Tanner Knode has racked up 193 yards on 38 carries and scored five times.
The Brahmas have amassed 1,298 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.
“They are going to come right at you; there is nothing fancy about it,” Mascheck said. “Their offensive line is probably the best we’ve seen all year. They come off low, and they blow you off the ball.
“Their goal is to go 4 or 5 yards, 4 or 5 yards and then break a big run.”
Bellville beat Columbia, 56-6, in their meeting last season behind college-bound backs Reese Richard and Robert Briggs. Richard runs for Baylor, and Briggs is at Utah State.
“They don’t have those running backs anymore, but they do have some tough, hard-nosed runners, and they can run between the tackles and be physical,” Mascheck said.
The Bellville defense has allowed 34 points so far this season, and Mascheck said the defense’s dominance begins with its front four.
“There are things we feel like we can attack, but we have to do a good job of maintaining our blocks and making sure we do our jobs,” Mascheck said. “The biggest thing with our kids — and this is a good problem to have — they try to do too much. They try to do their job and somebody else. Everybody has to do their jobs.
“But the confidence in our players has not changed one bit.”
Mascheck believes the ’Necks are a good football team that has endured close and tough games, he said. The ’Necks lost their season opener by one point to Needville and had a low-scoring game throughout the first half against Brazosport in Week 2 until they were outscored 27-8 in the second half.
Columbia trailed by 13 points twice on the road to Randle but stayed within distance and beat the Lions, 36-35, on a hot Saturday afternoon.
“It hammers home the point of the little things matter,” Mascheck said. “We preach that all of the time that the little things will add up to the big things. We would have liked to win those games, but I think it also makes you a little tougher to be in those tough, hard-nosed games and brings you together as a team.”
The Roughnecks have struggled with turnovers, but not letting those turnovers become bigger problems will be the key. In last week’s loss to Sealy, a fumble returned for a touchdown gave the Tigers the 21-7 lead, and the Tigers scored five of the game’s next six touchdowns. By then, the ’Necks trailed 48-12.
“That’s what’s scary about Bellville. They are not going to change; they are going to keep pounding you,” Mascheck said. “And you can keep stopping them, but they will find a way to get a first down and move the ball.
“Defensively, we must find a way to get off the field on third downs. They (Sealy) were 6-for-6 on third downs. That is unheard of, and that is not very good football defensively. Especially with this offense, you want to get them behind the chains and make them uncomfortable.”
Mascheck has seen a lot of promise in his front seven, which makes him believe they will be up to the task against Bellville.
Linebacker Casey Webb leads the team with 45 tackles. He also has one sack and five quarterback hurries. Clarence Thomas has racked up 40 stops, three sacks and a forced fumble, and Zach White has 27 tackles, five for a loss, one sack, six quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
Mascheck highlighted the play of defensive linemen Gavin Gros, Cade Lamb and Ryder Burrow. The junior Lamb, however, will miss time with an elbow injury.
“Zach White is playing 100 percent above where he was last year. He is making plays,” Mascheck said. “Casey Webb, our sophomore inside linebacker, we knew he was going to have some growing pains, but he is playing well. And you add in Clarence, who makes a lot of big plays for us.
“Those three have done well.”
Today’s game can be heard at thepressboxsports.ws beginning at 6:45 p.m.
