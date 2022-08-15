Tynslee Taylor can swim, and she showed everybody how good she is on the biggest stage.
The 8-year-old competed in nine events July 29 to 31 at the State Games of America Long Course Swim meet at Wallmark YMCA in Des Moines, Iowa. Of those nine, she medaled in five and finished in the top eight in each event.
“I met her there at nationals and asked her what events she was doing. She tells me her events, and I was like, ‘Wow, those are really hard events,’” Suhana Khondker said. Khondker and Felix Rodriguez, the Bay City Swim Team coaches, worked with Taylor at nationals.
Taylor swam in short-course races in the 25-yard breaststroke, the 25-yard butterfly and the 100-yard freestyle relay.
Long-course races Taylor swam in included 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle and the 200-meter freestyle relay.
“If I was 8 and I was doing those events, I don’t even know if I would be able to finish them, so we’ll see how it goes,” Khondker said. “She does amazing. She even beats the guys that were swimming against her.”
The five races in which Taylor medaled included a gold in the 200-meter IM with a time of 4:12.27, three silver medals and a bronze.
“Medaling at nationals is hard,” Khondker said. “The top three from every state except for Alaska and Hawaii compete in these events, and she was able to get five medals.”
Taylor swam in three events July 29, four July 30 and two on the final day, July 31, in both the 8U and 10U divisions.
On Day 1, she placed fourth in the 25-yard butterfly in 19.39, dropping her personal-best time by 2.26 seconds; eighth in the 25-yard breaststroke with a time of 27.62, dropping her time by 1.23; and earned silver in the 100-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:22.57.
On Day 2, Taylor won the 100 IM, placed sixth in the 50-meter freestyle at 50.20; fourth in the 100-meter freestyle in 1:58.85; and earned silver in the 10U 200-meter freestyle relay in 2:43.75.
On the final day, Taylor earned silver in the 50-meter butterfly in 50.60 and bronze in the 50-meter breaststroke at 1:03.82.
“She’d be shaking behind the block, and she’d be like, ‘OK, what do I do? Can you tell me again? Can you watch my race and yell at me from the side so I can hear you?’” Khondker said. “So she was nervous, but she still did well.”
Khondker did not meet Taylor until the first day of nationals bur knew of Taylor a little bit based on her racing for Lake Jackson in the regular season, and with Bay City’s relay teams, Khondker said.
“I had never seen her before,” Khondker said. “She was just this little 8-year-old. We helped her out a little bit, and when I talked to her mom, she told me she started swimming a year ago. So I didn’t know how it was going to go.
“She did amazing, and I didn’t have to show her anything.”
Khondker gave Taylor some tips, but she didn’t have enough time to give Taylor full workouts. Tynslee’s parents, Mark and Tonya Taylor, praised Khondker and Rodriguez for working with Tynslee at nationals and Lake Jackson Swim Team’s Minnie Tran for taking the time to improve Tynslee’s techniques throughout the summer.
Taylor will be back at the national meet in two years in San Diego.
To qualify for nationals, a swimmer has to finish in the top three of an event at the state meet. Tynslee finished second in the 25-meter butterfly in 20.74 and won the 100-meter individual medley with a time of 1:52.62 in this year’s Texas Aquatic Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas state meet.
“Because she is so eager to learn and she loves being in the water, she loves swimming, and I think that’s why she did so well,” Khondker said. “She’s a natural swimmer, and I think she can do well if she keeps going with it.”
