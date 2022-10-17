CLUTE
New coaching staffs need players’ trust to believe in what they preach.
Croix Rivera is a player who is benefiting from that trust.
“With a new coaching staff, coach (Joe Dale) Cary talked about it, a lot of it is confiding in each other, including coaches to coaches, coaches to players and players to coaches — that three-way trust,” Rivera said. “Starting hot showed that what we’re doing can work; we need to trust the process.”
The Brazoswood senior transitioned from cornerback to linebacker this season, and his playmaking has impacted the Bucs as they look to break a decadelong playoff drought.
“In our defense, that position is one of the top positions,” Brazoswood defensive coordinator William Calvert said. “We knew Croix was a playmaker, and moving him there would put him closer to the ball and make a lot of plays. That was the main goal, to get him around the football, and he is always around the ball.”
Rivera has played the strong side outside linebacker all season after starting at cornerback the last two years. Conversations of moving Rivera materialized last season under then-head coach Danny Youngs but didn’t take place until Cary arrived in March.
“Last year, we were in a little bit of a different defensive scheme, but when coach Cary came, and he made me the defensive coordinator, with the defense we implemented, we knew he was going to be in that position,” Calvert said. “When we started spring ball from Day 1, that’s the position he’s played.”
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior has helped set an edge against the run, and Rivera adds versatility against the run and the pass.
“Versus corner where you had to play mainly the pass, and you were late to the run,” Rivera said. “I love being physical, especially going against bigger dudes. I want to prove that size doesn’t matter. The bigger they are, the harder they fall.”
Rivera had to read the linemen and backs, compared to the receivers and the quarterback in the defensive backfield.
Another adjustment was using his hands, which a cornerback has to be careful with in coverage so as not to draw flags for holding or pass interference.
“I’ve had to learn about dipping and getting off blocks, which is different than at corner because you mirror the receiver,” Rivera said. “There was definitely an adjustment period. I think the scrimmage against Tomball helped going against a great team up there. It showed me how much you have to use your hands to get off blocks.”
Once he learned the nuances of the position, Rivera’s production blossomed.
Last season, he totaled 46 tackles, 36 solo and four passes defensed. Leading up to the Clear Springs game a couple of weeks ago, Rivera had 51 tackles, 39 solo, seven quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and two returned for a touchdown.
“Anytime we are in coverage, my hip-flipping ability helps because, as a linebacker, your hips are aligned with the line of scrimmage, so when you have to drop out to the flat, I can do that a lot faster having that corner ability,” Rivera said.
Rivera forced turnovers in back-to-back games against Brook and Springs, but he has been a force all season.
“In the first game against United, they threw a slip screen to the back, and he picked it off and got it down on our end of the field,” Calvert said. “Against Baytown Sterling, he picked off a ball on a bubble route and took it back to the house and then there was a similar play against Brook.
“It was a back out of the backfield on a flare and picked it and took it to the house. He has a knack for it.”
Against Clear Springs, Rivera ripped the ball away from the running back.
“I wish we had 10 more of him,” Calvert said. “He’s played safety, he can play corner if we want him to. He gives us flexibility.”
Understanding opposing offenses begins in the film room, and Rivera has taken advantage of it.
“You pick up on little tendencies, like if they line up in a certain formation, then they are 80 percent of the time going to run a screen out of that formation,” Rivera said. “Knowing stuff like that coming into a game, you can sometimes take calculated risks and fly to the ball. It makes you play faster.”
Aside from the team’s weekly film sessions, Rivera looks at film after school or any other instance where he has time. His first interception returned for a touchdown against Baytown Sterling was one play that stood out to him.
“It was something we watched in film,” Rivera said. “I picked it off in practice, maybe twice, so whenever it happened in-game, it was routine because we already did it in practice.”
Film study has helped Rivera learn from his mistakes.
In the Sept. 30 win against Clear Brook, Rivera was lined up over the slot receiver but shifted to the outside with running back Jaylon Richardson in motion toward Rivera’s side. As quarterback Jesse Shelton grabbed the shotgun snap and looked to his left to hit Richardson in the flat, the senior was engaged with a receiver, fought through the block and returned the intercepted pass for a touchdown. His recognition of the plan was thanks to his film study.
“The first thing I thought was that it might be a bubble, and then I saw the running back come out,” he said. “I tried to play it patiently because against Northbrook, they threw a swing, and I jumped it too early. The ball came right behind me, and I came in too hot, so I was trying to be patient.”
The move to linebacker has given Rivera more flexibility in the recruitment process. Many colleges have seen him as a safety — a mix of his talents at corner and linebacker.
However, the Colorado School of Mines is interested in him playing corner, Rivera said. Playing cornerback has given Rivera the experience to play outside, but playing linebacker has given him coverage experience against slot receivers. His tackling skills make him ideal for the star position.
“A lot of colleges see me as a versatile DB. I can line up inside or outside,” Rivera said.
Rivera likes playing both positions, but with linebacker being so fresh for him, he enjoys that position the most.
“I have to say that I like linebacker a little more because you get more involved,” he said.
