WEST COLUMBIA
Columbia coach Lauren Guthrie will face her college assistant coach and former teammate today when the Lady ’Necks face Calallen in Game 1 of a Class 4A, Region IV semifinal.
Guthrie hopes the college reunion turns into a series win for her team.
The Lady ’Necks (29-7) will play Calallen (27-8-2), a team looking to get back to the UIL state tournament for a third time in four seasons, in Game 1 at 7 p.m. in Calallen.
The Lady Wildcats are under the guidance of Teresa Lentz, who was an assistant softball coach for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi when Guthrie was a player there, and Calallen pitching coach Vianca Pesina was Guthrie’s teammate, the Lady ’Necks coach said.
“Our girls already know this team will be able to hit,” Guthrie said. “I think they are similar, as far as hitting styles, and we are going to approach it like we approached Boerne. Every ball has to be caught, and if a ball is not caught, they have to get it in quickly because I am sure they will have speed as well.
“I think from top to bottom, they are a good-hitting team.”
Freshman Brookelyn Meador leads the Lady Wildcats’ offense. She averages .523 with a slugging percentage of 1.102, both team-highs. She also leads the team with 45 runs scored and 51 RBIs.
The Lady Wildcats — winners of six straight — have a handful of sophomores in the lineup, but senior Breanna Ford has been dominant in the circle.
The lefty is 20-5 in 29 appearances with a 1.47 ERA in 152 2/3 innings. She has allowed just 32 earned runs and struck out 232 batters. Opponents are hitting .150 off Ford. The Lady Wildcats also trot out senior Raegan Tennill, the winner in Calallen’s quarterfinal clincher last week against Hondo. Tennill has a 5-3 record in 11 appearances with a 3.41 ERA in 39 innings.
Ford’s go-to pitch is her drop ball, Guthrie said. Columbia has been working on drop balls and pitches down in the zone to get batters to lay off of it, Guthrie said.
After losing to Sweeny, 5-0, April 12, the Lady ’Necks won six straight games and eight of their last nine.
“Our district has very good pitching, and it is always tough to figure out who will pitch,” Guthrie said. “It is very good to have three pitchers that I trust I can put in, and they will get the job done no matter the outcome.
“Even in that last game where I was subbing them in and out and placing them here and there, it didn’t mess with their mentality. … They did what they needed to do as leaders on the team.”
When Columbia lost two of three during its late slump, the Lady ’Necks started taking batting practice off the pitching machine instead of exclusively through live pitching, Guthrie said. The players put in the extra work, which translated to getting on the board early and putting pressure on their postseason opponents.
“We struggled a little bit in the second half during district play,” Guthrie said. “We had an early plateau in our season and then declined, so coming into the playoffs, we knew we had to help our pitching out.
“They know they have to get on, and we’ve got to score early, keep putting it on them in every inning and keep that pressure on the other team. They have taken that to heart. The girls knew we needed to get back at it and they put in that extra work. We have changed our mentality a little bit and gone all-in.”
Columbia cruised to a pair of series sweeps before losing Game 1 of a regional quarterfinal to Boerne. The team, however, rebounded with 6-4 and 5-1 wins to clinch the series.
“In the last series, for example, we had a lot of runners who were left on, and we needed key hits,” Guthrie said. “I think it was mental, like they were trying to do too much with the ball. So this round, we have been focusing on putting the ball in play and making the other team make errors.
“We have been putting the ball in play from top to bottom; they are just hitting to people, so we have been working on hitting to those gaps.”
Columbia ace Braylynn Henderson has not only been the team’s top pitcher, she is producing with the bat. The senior drove in five runs in the team’s area series-clinching win against Navarro and had three RBIs in Game 3 of Saturday’s regional semifinal, including two home runs.
“Those were significant key hits that got the game going, for the most part,” Guthrie said. “We have been putting the ball in play the whole time, but those key hits got us going, and the ball started falling left and right.”
Helping take pressure off Henderson is the play of senior Ally Phillips and freshman Kimber Moraw. Both have shown no moment is too big for them.
Phillips has not seen much varsity pitching this year except in the preseason, but she started both Game 2 and 3 against Boerne. She pitched a clean 3 1/3 innings in the decisive matchup with four strikeouts.
“They have stepped up a lot, especially Ally,” senior catcher Mariah Velazquez said. “This is her first time all season pitching in these big games, and it has shown how much she has grown since her freshman year.”
Guthrie had more praise for the senior pitcher.
“She has that go-getter attitude, and that girl, I was so proud of her that I have the biggest hug after those games,” Guthrie said. “She went in, and those girls were so off-balanced because she throws a little bit more off-speed — she has a heck of a knuckleball and a changeup.”
Moraw pitched the final two innings of Game 2 to stave off elimination in a pressure-packed situation with the score tied at 4. Moraw allowed just one hit and struck out two as the offense squeaked out two runs in the seventh.
“She came with it that day, too,” Guthrie said. “The pitching staff has been phenomenal all year, and anything I have asked them to do, they step up, they take control and they do what is asked of them.”
Velazquez remembered when Moraw came out to pitch against Sweeny in her first meaningful district game. The freshman finished the final three innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit.
“When she played against Sweeny for the first time, she was so nervous, and I was like, ‘Kimber, you are OK. We have all played Sweeny for the first time,’” Velazquez said. “’Even though you are a freshman and this is your first time, you’ve got this.’”
