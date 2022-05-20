WEST COLUMBIA — Mariah Velazquez wanted to be a part of something new.
She’ll get that chance in another state.
The Columbia senior catcher signed to continue her softball career with Arkansas Baptist College.
“I know a lot of girls who are going there, so that helped, and being able to start your own program is cool,” she said.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school is launching a softball program under the direction of Claude Hankins.
“The environment made me want to go there,” Velazquez said. “Coach Claude made me feel so welcomed and so at home. I wasn’t nervous when I got there. He made me feel like this is where I want to be.
“The girls were also a factor. We went out to eat all together after our visit, and that’s what pushed me to go to Arkansas Baptist.”
The four-year varsity player is enjoying her best season, helping lead the Lady ’Necks to the semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time in her career.
“I am so happy,” she said. “Me and the seniors have played since we were like, 4 years old together, so it is nice to make it this far in the playoffs. It’s a big deal because we get to play with each other longer.”
In Velazquez’s junior season, she averaged .315, with a 325 on-base, .350 slugging, 10 RBIs and a .965 fielding to land her District 25-4A second-team honors.
Velazquez’s steady presence behind the dish has made an impact. This season, the senior has shown leadership skills with the emergence of freshman pitcher Kimber Moraw and seldom-used senior hurler Ally Phillips. The two have stepped up for the Lady ’Necks throughout the playoffs to help them advance to the regional semifinal round.
Velazquez will be studying business for two seasons, then transfer to Texas State to major in physical therapy, she said.
