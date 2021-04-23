Brazoswood soccer vs Clear Falls grls soccer.psd
Brazoswood Lady Bucs' Meghan Schwertner takes a shot at the net against Clear Falls on Feb. 24. Schwertner was voted the District 24-6A's outstanding senior of the year.

 TRASK SMITH/Special to The Facts

Brazoswood senior Meghan Schwertner led a list of Lady Bucs soccer players to the All-District 24 team.

Schwertner was the long Lady Buc to earn an individual award, being named the district’s outstanding senior of the year.

