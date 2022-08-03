CLUTE
Wrestling does not take a break at Brazoswood.
Weeks after his three wrestlers — Arianna Bardsley, Jacob-Paul Shank and Trevor Dyson — ended their season at the UIL 6A State Wrestling Championship in Cypress — Curtis Roberts Jr. and his grapplers returned to the mat in preparation for a new season.
That began just before spring break, and the around dozen wrestlers who have consistently put in the hard work will be on a hiatus as the school year kicks off before resuming practices in the fall.
The relentless offseason work is a microcosm of the program’s mindset — constantly evolving. The program has started a booster club to help raise money for specialty equipment explicitly geared for wrestling. It also allows wrestlers to fine-tune their techniques in various out-of-state camps against some of the best grapplers in the nation while also hammering home the importance of mental health over wins and losses.
PUTTING IN THE WORK
As wrestlers finish pushing sleds in the Texas summer heat, they cool off before transitioning to the mat.
It’s a combination of strength and conditioning and sharpening their craft — a process that has been months in the making.
From the end of the school year to the start of a new one, wrestlers have about a month’s break, Roberts said.
“It is almost non-stop when you consider the strength and conditioning camp over the summer … and many of these kids have offseason tournaments,” Roberts said. “And even some incoming eighth-graders have had good showings at some offseason tournaments,” Roberts said. “Our upperclassmen have gone to train with (Nick) Purler and his wrestling camps.”
Six wrestlers attended the Purler Wrestling Academy in Moscow Mills, Missouri. Purler was an All-American wrestler at Oklahoma State, and Roberts believes he is one of the best at teaching student-athletes the sport.
“The good thing about his camp is, a lot of time, you go to these big Division I camps, and they don’t focus on you unless you are a nationally ranked wrestler, which is understandable because it is a business,” Roberts said. “But at Purler, as long as you have one or two years of experience, depending on what camp you sign up for, they give you a lot of personal attention.
“So I know when an athlete goes there, they are going to get one-on-one attention. The room is loaded with coaches with current D-I wrestlers and ex-D-I All-Americans.”
Wrestlers practice for about six hours a day for six days a week. It allows wrestlers to get better quicker than working out at their school because UIL rules limit coaches to eight hours of practice per week. Wrestlers are getting a whole week of what is allowed by the UIL in one day at the camp.
“We’ve adopted a lot of the curriculum that Purler teaches,” Roberts said. “Several years ago, I was very fortunate to sit down with him and get his advice from someone who was an All-American. It was a brief meeting, but I was happy he could help change our program.
“Every time I have sent a kid there, I have been pleased with the results.”
Two wrestlers also went to camps in Oklahoma, Clear Falls and Boneyard Wrestling Academy in Magnolia, taught by University of Wisconsin coach Chris Bono.
“The biggest thing I see from kids that come back is, if you go to the camp, you’re not going to get better instantly. There is not a magical recipe,” Roberts said. “But if you put in the work, you go to practice and you buy into it; that’s when I see the big returns.”
Roberts points to Aaron Reyna, a regional qualifier last year. When Reyna was eliminated on the second day at regionals, he talked about how he wanted to go to state the next season and set it as a goal for himself. Reyna’s drilling group at camp consisted of a pair of state champions and a state runner-up.
“... If you are around nothing but state champs and that level of attitude for a while, it starts to rub off on you. Iron sharpens iron,” Roberts said.
Senior Jake Basham agrees. Basham was one of the wrestlers who attended Purler’s camp.
“It was fun to go out of state and go against other competition,” Basham said. “It allowed me to see how my wrestling style matched up against other people. A lot of it is repetitive, three sessions a day technique and almost two hours of live action.
“It was a lot of work, but good work.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Savea Cunningham can attest to the saying that sports are 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical.
The camp and offseason work helped the senior, a state alternate last season at 102 pounds. Cunningham has had the ability but has struggled with her self-confidence, Roberts said, but Cunningham believes the camps she attended will help piece everything together.
“I learned a lot. Not so much about moves, but you learn about confidence and using that to piece everything together to help you grow as a wrestler,” she said.
A wrestler’s evolution starts with a healthy mindset, and Roberts recognizes that.
Instead of displaying goals on a board or telling wrestlers to list their aspirations, Roberts has them keep a journal. In that journal, they will write three things they are thankful for, whether they had a bad day. The goal is to find something good, Roberts said.
When a negative thought creeps in, Roberts wants his wrestlers to write it down, return to it 30 minutes later and write the truth behind that negative thought.
“I love when we do it during the season because if a kid loses a match, they might write, ‘I’m not good at wrestling,’ or ‘This isn’t for me,’ because they are in the moment,” Roberts said. “When they go back to it 30 minutes later, they realize what that thought was, and they will write the truth behind it.
“It is a way to train their mind to react to those negative thoughts. I think the mindset is a big piece of the puzzle. When we stop putting the emphasis on wins and losses, that’s when we actually start winning because kids won’t be afraid to go out there and make a mistake.”
Roberts’ philosophy started about seven years ago when his team prepared for a home quad meet. For many of those wrestlers, it was their first home match in front of a large crowd, which created an uneasy feeling.
“I think they were afraid about what the people in the stands were going to think,” Roberts said. “I told them, ‘People are exchanging their money to watch you play your sport. That is awesome. We take it for granted because it’s sports, but it’s cool. Win or lose, go out and have fun.’”
Cunningham is working on what she calls “packets” create a “predator mindset” and build up the confidence she needs once she takes to the mat in the regular season.
“I used to struggle a lot. I would stress out and get myself worked up before matches. In my sophomore year, I performed poorly because I didn’t believe in my abilities,” she said. “So all this mindset stuff has helped me believe that I am a good wrestler.”
While the wrestling season does not begin until November, and it’s never too early to prepare for a grueling season, Roberts’ focus on his wrestlers is far greater than whatever they encounter on the mat.
“It’s easy to get caught up in wins and losses, and accolades, and all that, but at the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter,” Roberts said. “It’s cool when you’re in high school, but 20 years from now, it’s not gonna mean anything. Let’s focus on being a good young man or woman and be the best version of yourself. That might be a regional or state placer; it might be a state champion.
“But you have to fall in love with the process of pursuing the goal by showing up every day, coming to practice, working hard and putting in the time in the effort because there’s no substitute for that.”
