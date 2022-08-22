From his days as a Brazoswood Buc to entering his third year at the University of Houston, Jacob Borow has seen significant improvements as a golfer and a person.
Borow redshirted his freshman year after he felt he was on the bubble of making the Cougars’ top-five lineup. In collegiate golf, the top five scores count toward a team’s final tally, and Borow felt he wouldn’t be in that spot consistently.
The extra season allowed him to get his mind right, practice more and get his body in better shape.
“Especially in our conference where we didn’t have a fall season, just a spring season, it was a no-brainer for me to redshirt and get better, work with the coaches and get better acclimated to college.”
During his redshirt season, Borow worked with Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke and the school’s mental coach, Brian Cain, who has been a difference-maker for Borow.
“He has helped me out with the mental side of golf, and he has helped me find a mindset that keeps me in the moment and has helped me keep fear and anxiety out of my game,” Borow said.
“I’ve also worked with our strength and conditioning coach to help me get stronger and faster with my swing speed and just learning things from my teammates. I have had a lot of different teammates in a couple of years in college, and I have been picking their brains about their mindsets when they play golf.”
One of the areas Cain has helped Borow is working through motivation. The coach told Borow that just because a person has the motivation doesn’t necessarily mean that person is motivated, Borow said. The coach told the golfer, ‘You have to go get it if you want it.’
“Even on days where I wasn’t motivated, I pushed myself to go practice or work out and stay on the diet that I have been on,” Borow said.
The hard work during his freshman year paid off.
Since he redshirted, Borow was a freshman athletically last year but was an academic sophomore. Borow was named the 2021-22 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year during his redshirt freshman season. Borow was also recognized for his classroom work his freshman year to earn a spot on the conference’s all-academic team.
Last season, he set a career-best round of 68 and a 45-hole low of 216 at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in March.
His first round of 68 came a month earlier at the Houston Classic, where he also set a person-best finish when he tied for eighth overall. He topped that finish two months later at Sam Houston State by finishing tied for sixth.
“Redshirting my freshman year helped, and my season probably wouldn’t have been the same had I not redshirted,” Borow said. “It all goes back to getting acclimated to college, settling in and getting used to the team and the coaches.
“And working with Brian Cain is something I have done since I got to Houston. My growth path my past two years has been immense.”
He debuted last year at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wisconsin, firing an even-par 72 in the final round, and his 36-hole low is a 145 at Erin Hills.
“Erin Hills is a special place, and they hosted the U.S. Open there, I think, four or five years ago,” Borow said. “It’s a special place, especially when you make the starting lineup in your first match. I had a lot of momentum and confidence going in, and I didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but it was still a good learning experience.
“But that tournament built my confidence and was a real eye-opener for me, like, ‘Hey, I can actually do this.’”
Borow has competed in several tournaments throughout the summer, including the 122nd United States Amateur Golf Championship last week at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, to keep his skills sharp. Borow finished 16-over, 157 through two days.
He finished seventh at the Magnolia Amateur in July to qualify for the championship outing. He finished tied for 27th with a four-day score of 2-under 282 at the Texas Amateur Tournament in Tyler.
“There was a 15-year-old there (at the U.S. Amateur Championship), there were a few mid-amateurs and a guy that I played with that was either 59 or 60,” Borow said. “There are a lot of tournaments like that throughout the summer. Every field has elite players in high competition with a lot of pressure. It is a great environment.
“This summer, I felt I did well. I didn’t play that well at the U.S. Am … but I never played a course like that. Some of the guys said you can play the U.S. Open out there.”
Borow will take his offseason scores to the upcoming season, which begins Sept. 11 at the Jim Rivers Collegiate at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, Louisiana. With success under his belt and a team that returns more than half of its golfers from a year ago, Borow’s expectations are high.
“I want to keep my scores consistent and keep trending my scoring average lower,” Borow said, “and win a national championship at the end of the spring next year. You’ve got to have smaller goals leading up to that.”
“Continue doing the little things in practice. I need to pay attention to the details, which will lead to lower and more consistent scores, which will ultimately lead to a national championship.”
