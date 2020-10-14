Clear Creek vs Brazoswood High School Football
Brazoswood’s Jody Malone looks for running room Thursday during the second quarter against Clear Creek at Challenger Columbia Stadium.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/Galveston Daily News file photo

Brazoswood hopes to get over the losing hump with an unusual Wednesday night contest at home.

The Buccaneers (1-2) go against the Pasadena Memorial Mavericks (2-1) at 7 p.m. today at Hopper Field in a nondistrict contest.

Marqus Williams is a sports writer for The Facts. You can contact him at 979-237-0161 or marqus.williams@thefacts.com.

