CORPUS CHRISTI — Facing a stiff 20 to 30 mph wind and Calallen’s Breanna Ford were too much for the Columbia Lady ’Necks in a 2-1 loss Wednesday in Game 1 of the best-of-three softball series of a Class 4A, Region IV semifinal round.
All three runs came off home runs over the center-field wall.
The Lady ’Necks were mad about the loss but confident they can come back like they did last week against Boerne.
“They understand and are well aware that we are not done yet. I mean, they hit two home runs and had some hard hits, but we had one home run, and that’s all really that happened,” Columbia coach Lauren Guthrie said. “We put the ball in play at the end, we made their defense work and that’s what we have to come back with on Saturday. Just put the ball in play.”
Game 2 will start at 2 p.m. in Columbia. If needed, Game 2 will follow 30 minutes later.
Despite Ford being tough on the Lady ’Neck hitters, she gave up a solo home run to Madison Hornback to start the game.
After that, however, she struck out nine of the first 12 batters she faced.
“Some of them were trying to do a bit too much instead of just putting the ball in play,” Guthrie said. “It didn’t matter if it was a rollover or not; we needed to put that ball in play and were just trying to do too much.”
Columbia (31-8) starter Braylynn Henderson protected the lead by striking out two of the first three batters she faced. Calallen’s Alannah Almaraz singled to center field in the second inning, but Henderson worked around it. Cayla Rozypal attempted to bunt the runner to second, but the ball went up in the air as first baseman Brittyn Hardwick charged at it. Hardwick was interfered with by Rozypal, who was called out on the play. Henderson then sat down the next two batters.
Calallen tied the game in the third inning when Henderson delivered a 1-1 pitch to Raegan Tennill, who crushed the ball over the fence.
The defenses took over in the fourth frame as Columbia’s Chandi Johnson got on base after an error by the shortstop.
Mariah Velazquez sharply hit Ford’s pitch to third base, which was stopped by Megan Geyer, who threw to second base for the force out.
The Lady Wildcats got something going in the bottom of the inning when leadoff hitter Brookelynn Meador doubled to center field. Rozypal slammed her shot off the center-field wall with one out, but the relay from Kate Kondra to Hornback to Velazquez was perfect to gun down Meador in a bang-bang play at home plate to keep the score tied.
Tennill kicked off the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to give the Lady Wildcats a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Columbia’s Cameron Creswell got an infield hit up the middle with one out.
Pinch hitter Grayce Chaney slapped a shot to left field to put two runners on.
Velazquez tried her best to get the ball out of the infield with two outs, but her shot to first base was snagged to end the game.
“The girls did everything that I asked of them tonight, but on Saturday, we have to put the ball in play,” Guthrie said. “They rely a lot on their pitching, and I think as a whole, we do have the defense and the pitching to get us where we need to be.”
Ford finished with 14 strikeouts while allowing three hits and two walks.
“I am not upset about it because I know what we are up against, and I do know that this team is very beatable,” Guthrie said. “And like I said, if we put the ball in play, things are going to happen.”
