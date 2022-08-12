WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia earned a gritty victory Friday night as the Lady ’Necks defeated Randle, eking out 25-23, 25-23 set wins before cruising in the third set 25-13 to complete the sweep.
It was the Lady ’Necks’ first home win of the 2022 season and fifth straight after they lost their opener at Danbury.
“A win like this early in the season is a really good learning opportunity to teach the girls how to finish a game properly,” Columbia head coach Alyssa Laker said. “To make sure they understand that every single point counts.”
The first set consisted of back-and-forth action as the Lady ’Necks and the Lady Lions traded points early. Payton Damborsky had a kill to give Columbia a 6-5 lead, but Randle had a few impressive rallies to take an 11-10 lead.
A kill from Brooklyn Wood, an ace by Damborsky and a block by Hayley Broussard gave Columbia the lead back at 17-16.
The Lady ’Necks would have to rally again but finished the first set strong. Down by a couple of points late, they got kills from Kate Kondra, Katie Arnold, Cameron Creswell and an ace from Arnold to take the 25-23 victory.
“Kate Kondra stood out, Katie Arnold is always a playmaker, and I’m excited about Brooklyn Wood, who finally found what she needed to do to secure some kills for herself,” Laker said.
In the second set, Kondra stepped up and made several key plays to Columbia hold on for another 25-23 win. After the Lady ’Necks got themselves in a 4-0 hole to open the set, they had some big plays to right the ship as Briana Yanez had an ace, Arnold had multiple kills and Wood eventually gave the Lady ’Necks a 15-14 lead.
Columbia would get a few blocks down the stretch at the net that helped extend the lead to 20-17. Kondra had a kill, Damborsky placed a ball perfectly that narrowly landed inbounds and a kill by Wood rounded out the set.
In the third set, the Lady ’Necks took advantage of several mental mistakes that the Lady Lions could not overcome. In the set’s final stretch, Columbia got an ace from Damborsky, a few kills from Arnold, and an ace by Kondra put the game away.
The Lady ’Necks (5-1) will look to keep the momentum going today as they return to take part in the Ganado Varsity Tournament, where they won all four of their matches Thursday.
