Now that high school sports have finished for the school year, I have the opportunity to reflect on what stood out throughout the busy spring sports season.
The subject I want to focus on this week is Brazosport Christian sophomore Emily Brown.
Brown was a Brazoswood High School student who transferred to BCS in the middle of her freshman year, and while she played a role in helping the Lady Eagles win a state championship in track and field, I started writing about her in-depth when she was the school’s first swimmer.
Talking to her back in February, her drive and candidness jumped out at me, and she impressed me again a few months later when we discussed her drive in track and field.
To refresh your memory, Brown was the Lady Eagles’ top scorer in several track events as the girls program defended its state title. When I talked to her coach and BCS athletic director Robby Crihfield, I asked him if Brown resembled last year’s top athlete, Taylor Norrell.
The answer was a resounding yes.
“I had talked to her about the regional meet … and I told her the same thing that I told Taylor last year, ‘I have watched you, literally, outwork every opponent that you are going to run against. You don’t have to stress or worry when you know that you’ve outworked them and you let your work speak for yourself,’” Crihfield said in April. “Her response was, ‘That means a lot coach. I’m expecting to win every event. I want to be just like Taylor.’”
Talking to Brown, she elaborated about how watching Norrell carried herself, how she competed and her work ethic made a difference to her as she prepared for the TAPPS 1A state track and field championship.
Norrell competed in five events at the 2021 state meet and won four of them to finish with 48 points, earning her athlete of the meet honors and helping the team tally 131 points to claim a state title.
A year later, Brown led the Lady Eagles with 36 total points, including winning the long jump and the 100 meters, en route to the team finishing runner-up in the state.
“I learned to work hard and encourage your teammates because Taylor was good at encouraging others,” Brown said in an interview in May. “I learned to strive to be the best in my sport for myself.”
During my days covering sports in Ohio, the state’s athletic governing body, the Ohio High School Athletic Association, posted messages on social media and preached to student-athletes about the importance of how they carry themselves in whatever sport they are competing in because the younger generation is watching them.
Norrell is a perfect example.
How she carried herself during her senior year at BCS made a difference to younger student-athletes like Brown, who already made history at the school in swimming and left her mark in the spring in track, and she is well on her way to carrying that torch to future student-athletes.
BCS has been fortunate to have well-rounded kids, including Norrell, Brown and feel-good stories like Zach Newby, Hunter Simmons and Serena Aad — all kids I have had the privilege of talking to and sharing their stories.
Whatever culture BCS has built is certainly paying off and it’s inspirational to watch.
