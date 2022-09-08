FREEPORT — Brazosport head coach Mark Kanipes is hopeful that what his players learned in last week’s win against Columbia shows today when the Exporters host another run-heavy team in Vidor.
“Vidor is more of a Slot-T and a little more downhill while Columbia is a little more misdirection,” Kanipes said. “But they both get to the line of scrimmage and snap the ball quickly, and Vidor tries to control the game.
“Vidor runs the Slot-T extremely well, so we will have our hands full.”
The Exporters will welcome the Pirates to Hopper Field for the first time this season at 7 p.m. today.
The team is coming off a 33-15 win over former district opponent Columbia by limiting the Roughnecks to 143 yards of offense in the second half en route to a 27-8 outscoring. After accumulating 51 yards of offense in the first half, Brazosport tacked on 290 in the final 24 minutes.
“We played better than we did the previous week,” Kanipes said. “We didn’t have as many miss tackles as we did against Sealy because we wrapped up instead of going for a kill shot every time. We were more focused in the second half and trusted our keys.
“Against these teams, once you start looking in the backfield, you’ve got three guys going three different directions, and you can get lost.”
Vidor returned 22 players, including 12 starters from its bidistrict finalist season a year ago.
When the two teams met in Week 3 last year, the Pirates gained 412 rushing yards and went 9-of-17 (53 percent) on third downs to beat the Exporters, 49-39, despite losing a pair of fumbles.
The Pirates (0-2) have not generated many points this year through the first two games. Vidor mustered 174 yards of offense against Silsbee, and although the team finished with 327 yards against Santa Fe, two first-quarter turnovers put the team in a 21-0 hole and forced the Pirates out of their game plan.
Brazosport hopes to start fast offensively to limit Vidor from controlling the tempo.
“They don’t throw the ball as much as most offenses do, so if you can get the jump on them, you’ll have the advantage because it puts them behind the 8-ball,” Kanipes said. “Instead of 2 or 3 yards a pop and methodically driving down the field and chewing up clock, they are forced to score.
“It is definitely big to try to get a quick start on these guys.”
A big part of a fast start is for the defense to slow down the Pirates. In last season’s matchup, Vidor led 12-0 at the half and extended the lead to 32-7 with 26 seconds left in the third quarter. However, the Exporters are starting to see individuals contribute.
Aside from the usual standouts, Randon Fontenette, Darius Roberson and Christian Scharrer, the team is seeing improvements from Kaiden Shoemake (10 tackles, one for a loss last week), and sophomores Mekhi Walton (seven tackles, forced fumbles), Clifton White (five tackles, fumble recovery) and Manny Williams (one tackle, one pass defensed).
“Manny is in a good spot to make plays; that’s kind of why we put him there,” Kanipes said. “I told him he is going to set the high school record for pass interference if he keeps going at the rate he is going … and I don’t mind if he is playing the football.
“He is doing a good job for us. He is that weak-side safety designed to make a lot of plays if he plays it correctly.”
Brazosport is 0-2 all-time against the Pirates.
Today’s game will be broadcast on brazosportisd.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.