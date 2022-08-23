VOLLEYBALL
Head coach Patricia Johnson and the Sweeny Lady Dogs earned their first win of the 2022 season with a 20-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 win Friday in a non-district match against Terry.
The win marks the first varsity win for Johnson.
Alecia King led the Lady Dogs (1-3) with 12 kills and seven service aces, Caydence Lobdell registered seven assists and Madison Rios recorded nine digs.
Ariana Campbell, Lobdell and Cierra Turner each had one block.
The Sweeny junior varsity team also won against Terry, sweeping the Lady Rangers, 25-19, 25-17.
Kamryn Bragg and Hevan Bell each produced two kills, Lynly Salas collected four assists, and Madison Warner served five aces. Erin Schutts finished with six digs, and Bragg and Warner each had one block.
Sweeny’s record improved to 3-2.
The Lady Dogs will travel today to Brazoswood for a non-district affair.
Lady ’Necks get back on track: Columbia hopes to start a new win streak after beating Palacios on Friday, 25-12, 25-20, 15-25, 25-12.
Kate Kondra led the charge with seven kills, and Briana Yanez led the team defensively from the back row.
The Lady ’Necks junior varsity team swept Palacios, 25-22, 25-13, and the freshman team took two sets with a 25-18, 25-12 victory.
Columbia will host Hitchcock today.
Brazoswood sweeps Elkins: Sandwiched between the Dickinson Tournament was a Brazoswood sweep of Fort Bend Elkins on Friday, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18.
Senior Regan Blank led the way for the Lady Bucs with 10 kills and three aces. The Lady Bucs JV team also beat Elkins, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13 and the freshman blue team came away with a 25-17, 25-16 victory.
The Lady Bucs competed at the Gator Classic on Thursday and Saturday in Dickinson, finishing 3-3 overall.
On Thursday, B’wood collected a 25-9, 25-10 win against Stafford and defeated Goose Creek, 25-16, 25-17. The Lady Bucs concluded the evening with a 25-17, 13-25, 26-28 loss to Friendswood. Olivia Stringer led the Lady Bucs on the day with 22 kills and seven aces.
On Saturday, Brazoswood finished 1-2, with the lone loss coming against Clear Lake, 25-17, 25-22. Brazoswood lost to Katy Paetow, 24-26, 25-23, 17-25 and Needville, 23-25, 25-16, 26-28.
WATER POLO
B’wood finishes 7-1 at Spring Branch Tourney
The Brazoswood boys water polo team remained undefeated on the season, and the school’s program finished 7-1 last weekend at the Spring Branch ISD Tournament.
The Bucs recorded a 15-5 win over Memorial; 10-7 against Strake Jesuit; 16-7 over Foster; and 16-10 over Stratford. The Lady Bucs went 3-1, with wins against Memorial, 6-1; St. Agnes, 15-7; and Stratford, 15-2. The team’s lone loss in the tournament came against Foster, 18-6.
In the Bucs’ win against Memorial, Anthony Sury led the team with five goals and two assists, Mason Potter followed with four goals and three assists and Sean Brown finished with a pair of goals and one assist. Jayden Arana, Braylon Ponzi and Koen Chacon each registered a goal.
In the 16-7 win over Foster, Arana and Potter paced the team with four goals each and Sury and Michael Johnson each contributed two goals. Sury also had four assists.
Arana put the ball in the net three times, and Potter registered a pair of saves to lead Brazoswood in the win over Strake Jesuit. Sury had two goals, and Brown had one.
Sury led the way in the win over Stratford with five goals and one assist, and Arana followed with four goals and two assists. Potter and Brown each contributed two goals, and Jack Lower and Kasen Corn each registered a ball into the net.
For the day, Ethan Lower recorded three blocks and three saves.
Sarah Gambrel led the Lady Bucs in their win against St. Agnes with five goals and three assists, and Mallory Kesler and Sarah Mitterling each contributed three goals. Minnie Tran and Jaycie Fort both recorded two goals and two assists.
Eight swimmers scored in the win over Stratford, paced by three goals each from Hannah Poore-Pekar, Alex Sparkman and Mitterling. Fort had two goals, Gambrel finished with one goal and three assists, and Tran, Kesler and Mallory Varga each registered one goal.
Tran’s three goals led the Lady Bucs against Memorial, Kelser added two and Kendall Dane had a goal. Tran, Kesler and Gambrel each scored twice in the team’s loss to Foster.
Goalkeeper Gigi Lower had 25 blocks and four saves on the day.
Brazoswood will host Galveston Ball today in its home opener.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Sweeny competes at Sealy
The Sweeny boys and girls teams placed ninth at the Frio Friday Night Lights meet Friday in Sealy.
Sweeny competed in the small school 2.5-mile run division. William Bashaw led the Bulldogs with a 12th-place time of 15:16.
Joshua Thomas, 16:35.40; Liam York, 16:58.76; Payton Aucoin, 17:18.47; Thomas Paniagua, 17:28.05; and Miguel Garza, 17:57.21 also ran for Sweeny.
Fredericksburg won the small school division with 48 points, followed by Needville with 68 and Brazos with 121. The Bulldogs finished with 236.
Ariana Thompson led the Lady Dogs with a 35th-place time of 11:09.59. Rounding out the scoring were Symphony Hysten, 12:18.65; Leila Peveto, 12:23.07; Norah Sparks, 13:24.79; Karley Paniagua, 13:48.27; and Misty Srubar, 15:05.15.
Hudson won the girls meet with 42, followed by Giddings with 48 with Needville with 81. Sweeny finished with 237 points.
In the junior varsity meet, Kaden Hale led the Bulldogs with a time eof 20:07.49 for 46th place and Eli Cramer crossed the finish line in 26:49.86.
For the Lady Dogs, Allison Corley led the way with a time of 12:12.82 to finish 31st. Jovianna Bermudez, 14:29.42; Kori Dike, 14:30.30; Mamie Chambliss, 14:42.14; Isabella Wolford, 14:53.10; and Kassidy Anderson, 15:08.96 also competed for the Lady Dogs, who placed eighth with 215 points.
