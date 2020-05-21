CLUTE — Brazoswood’s Jacob Borow has been an outstanding student-athlete on and off the greens during his time as a Buccaneer. He earned more awards for his senior season to prove it.
University of Houston signee earned Texas Association of Golf Coaches 6A Boys First-Team All-State and Second-Team Academic All-State selections for the 2019-20 season.
“I was pretty happy about that. I didn’t play in as many tournaments as some of the other high school players, but I feel like I played a lot better than they did,” Borow said. “I never got All-State before, so this was cool to get my last year.”
Borow was a state qualifier last season and had high hopes in his senior season to win every tournament and get a 4.0 GPA.
Getting academic All-State shows the type of man he wants to be and he’s worked really hard, his father said.
“We are extremely proud of his accomplishments on and off the golf course and hopefully through the years of hard work and discipline, Jacob has created a solid and sustainable foundation for himself for future successes,” Jacob’s father Doug Borow said.
Jacob has dominated the high school scene, which is a testament to how good he really is, Doug Borow said.
Though Jacob Borow is a little down he didn’t get to finish his senior season with his team and try for a state championship, he proved to himself how much better he has gotten through the years.
“It was a little disappointing with the coronavirus, but I played the best golf in my high school career and it’s all I could ask for,” Jacob Borow said.
One of the most memorable moments of the season came in a tournament he didn’t win.
“It was in Magnolia Creek. I had a lot of fun playing with the guys I played with and I got second, losing by one or two strokes,” he said. “It was fun going head-to-head for about nine holes — it was pretty intense and a lot of fun.”
Borow has high expectations coming in as a Houston Cougar and he has the mindset to come in and be the best while adjusting to his new life in college.
“I want to be No. 1 on the team and try and win every tournament,” he said. “I also want to be able to get used to college and get along with my new teammates.”
Though he aims to be the best, Borow knows there are things he has to work on before getting to that level, including working on getting more consistent throughout rounds.
“I’ll have a lot of low rounds the first two rounds and then that last round I’ll kind of give away a few strokes here or there,” he said. “I want to get better with that.”
