ANGLETON — Almost eight touchdowns a game, a wide-zone offense and onside kicks; it is uncommon to have all three of those in high school, but Angleton’s opponent tonight excels in all three.
The Wildcats (2-1, 3-2) will return home to face Fulshear (4-0) for homecoming at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
The Chargers are among the best teams in the state in finding the end zone, averaging 63.5 points per game.
They have eclipsed 70 points twice this season, with their season-opening win over Strake Jesuit, 74-41, followed by a 77-18 victory against Fort Bend Clements.
Fulshear’s offense took a slight nose-dive last week in a 50-19 win over Terry.
Senior quarterback Parker Williams leads the charge with 686 passing yards with an efficient 12 touchdowns to one interception.
“They will also use their fullback and tight ends split by the receiver, you know, so that way to try to make it hard for you to identify what formations they’re going to be in,” Angleton head coach Jason Brittain said.
Williams is consistent at throwing the ball, completing 66.7 percent of his passes and averaging 228.7 yards per game through the air.
The Chargers are not shy with who Williams will be handing the ball to, as seven players have registered a rushing touchdown almost halfway into the season.
“It’s all built around their zone run game, they’re gonna run the ball, and they’re gonna play-action pass,” Brittain said. “They’re gonna try and get different formations to leverage you, and so we’re gonna have to do a great job of recognizing formations and getting lined up and tackling.”
Junior running back Davion Godley leads the group, rushing for 546 yards and three touchdowns.
The do-it-all back has also been a threat in the passing game, leading the team with 11 catches for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
“They are going to onside kick it every single time, and that’s also helped them score as many points, and they are scoring more because, in four games, they’ve recovered seven onside kicks,” he said.
The Chargers use shifts and motion to create confusion on special teams, even deploying three kickers to disguise which one will kick it.
Fulshear is also not afraid of leaving their kicker on the sidelines after touchdowns. The team attempted a two-point conversion on their first six touchdowns last week and converted all of them.
Brittain believes a key behind a Wildcats’ win will be controlling the line of scrimmage.
“It’s going to be on our defensive line, our linebackers or safeties that are coming down to fill and to be able to control that line of scrimmage,” he said. “Then our defensive backs are going to have to do a great job on play-action passes and making plays when they’re in one-on-one situations.”
Angleton’s pass defense is coming off a stifling performance last week. They held Magnolia to 137 yards passing against Montana Wells, who was just 8-of-22.
Safety duo Elijah Walker and Jaden Pettway each collected an interception.
The defensive line is led by a pair of defensive ends in seniors Jaden Allison and Khai McGee, with a combined 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks in the win against the Bulldogs.
Brittain seems to have a full-time solution at quarterback. And it’s a familiar face to the program.
After wide receiver-turned-quarterback senior Kariyen Boniaby Goins began the year as the starter under center, Brittain instead chose to go with Adrian Ewells.
“It will kind of get him (Goins) back more to his natural position, and obviously, that helps open up some things at receiver with Kariyen’s size and speed out there,” Brittain said.
Ewells is well-known to Angleton after being the starter last year during the Wildcats’ playoff run. In the off-season, he transferred to Randle High School but decided to return to Angleton during the early stages of the 2022 season.
He made his second start of the season last week and had the most efficient game of any quarterback this year. Ewells threw for 195 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 48-37 win over Magnolia.
“Adrian came back, and he wouldn’t be eligible for 15 days, so he played JV, and the guy just worked himself back into the starting spot,” Brittain said.
It was the Wildcats’ highest offensive output of the season, getting out to a 27-6 start and adding three touchdowns in the second half.
Outside of Ewells, senior running back Deseahn Thomas leads the ground game, coming off a 152-yard, two-touchdown performance last week.
Four receivers caught a touchdown last week, a trend the Wildcats have shown during the season. Four receivers have over 100 yards on the season, led by senior Ernie Rodriguez’s 154 yards.
Angleton believes in spreading the ball out and taking what the defense gives them, Brittain said.
Early in the year, Angleton was trying to figure out where they were at offensively and what changes were needed around Goins.
“Being able to get back to where we’re at with spring and summer and what we expected, It’s kind of helped jumpstart our offense,” Brittain said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.