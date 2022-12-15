GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Brazosport Lady Exporters won their first District 26-4A game of the season Tuesday with a 42-36 victory over La Marque.
Sophomore Deja El-Amin led the Lady Exporters (1-1, 1-11) with a double-double performance. She had 16 points on 7-of-29 shooting and 16 rebounds. Torrijah Goins followed with 10 points on 4-of-5 from the floor.
Amaya Waddy recorded 14 rebounds, Diamond Lewis grabbed nine rebounds and Tr’Chelle Harkless finished with six boards.
The Lady Ships will play Tuesday at Klein.
Lady Bucs lose district opener: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs dropped their District 24-6A opener, 67-19, Tuesday to Clear Creek.
McKenzi Calhoun led the Lady Bucs (0-1, 3-9) with six points, followed by Reagan Blank with three. Jayla Blackmon, Peytyn Harley, La’Sarah Lewis, Kyrianna Lewis and Mariah Rodriguez scored two points each.
The Brazoswood junior varsity squad lost 61-16, and the freshman team fell 47-12.
The Lady Bucs will host Clear Brook today.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 12 Pioneers improve to 13-1
No. 12-ranked Iowa Colony outscored Terry 50-34 through the first three quarters en route to a 71-54 non-district win Tuesday night.
The Pioneers (13-1), who moved up a spot in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings, have won seven straight.
Haydon Caston scored a team-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double evening. Kamal Henry followed with 13 points, five boards and two assists, and Robert Greene added 10 points, three assists and six steals.
Leon Gravesande contributed seven points, and Jayden Warren and Jacody Miles each had five.
The Pioneers open District 26-4A play today at Bay City.
Brazoswood beats Alvin: Three Bucs scored in double figures, and Brazoswood snapped a four-game skid after beating Alvin, 68-41, Tuesday night in a non-district game.
Colton Naquin led the way with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Bucs (4-13). Cameron Rodriguez followed with 10 points, seven boards and two assists, and Derek DeLong added 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Jose Trevino scored nine points and had six rebounds, Caleb Jefferson finished with eight points, five assists and three steals and Miguel Nava contributed seven points.
The Bucs host La Porte today.
Danbury falls in overtime: Danbury fell to Northbrook, 68-65, in overtime Tuesday night in non-district action.
Two Panthers finished with double-doubles.
Kamrin McKinney led the Panthers with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Hunter Vavrecka had 11 points, 13 boards and four steals.
Other scorers included Rayden Roberts with 12 points and nine boards, Gio Torres with seven points and a team-high 16 rebounds and six steals, Jace Flora with seven points, Mason Mitchell added six and Mason Ahart finished with five.
Camrin Lynch contributed two points and four assists, and Austin Whitaker grabbed six rebounds.
The Panthers (3-11) will host District 24-3A foe Van Vleck on Monday.
Eagles improve to 4-0 in district play: Brazosport Christian’s strong start to the season continued Tuesday with a 79-56 victory over Memorial Lutheran in TAPPS District 8-1A play.
The victory was the fifth straight for the Eagles (4-0, 7-2), who are in second place in the standings.
Rhyse Moellenbrink finished with a double-double, scoring a team-high 27 points and 14 rebounds. He also had five assists and two steals. Ethan Nelson also had a double-double with 19 points and 13 boards, and Elijah Burris scored in double figures with 14 points.
Logan Speed contributed nine points and eight rebounds, and Carson Catoe and Judah Newby each added four points.
BCS will host Family Christian today.
