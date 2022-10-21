Running puts Brazosport junior Megan Ferrell at peace.
“If I have any problems or anything going on emotionally or physically, I go out for a run. I find it fun, and I enjoy it,” she said.
“It brings me peace, and it is something I can do that clears my mind, and nothing could take that away from it.”
She’s hoping that peaceful feeling sends her to Round Rock in a couple of weeks.
The Lady Exporter and District 26-4A champion will be running in her third regional meet Monday in the Region IV Cross-Country Championship at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. To become a district champion, Ferrell has worked in the offseason, and she is witnessing the fruits of her labor.
“Every year, she has bettered her time and put in the work in the offseason,” Brazosport coach Robert Nicoll said. “She is a well-deserved regional qualifier, and everything comes together for her — and I don’t think she has had her lowest time of the year yet. I think she could qualify for the state meet.
“I am very hopeful for her to qualify in the state meet.”
Knowledge of the Corpus Christi course makes the teenager sound like a savvy veteran.
“I know the course, I know what I have to do to get out in front and I know what I have to do to finish well, so that will help,” Ferrell said. “It’s a dry course, and it’s hilly; that’s the only bad thing, other than the start.
“We start wide and then narrow very quickly, so you have to get out in front or you’re going to get boxed back and end up in the back.”
During Ferrell’s freshman year, she raced out of the gates too fast, zapping her stamina late in the race. Entering her third year at regional, she has measured the right pace, and she felt her sophomore race was much better than her freshman year.
“The only thing that happened my sophomore year was I did get boxed out, so I ended up not as fast as I was my freshman year, but not as close as I wanted to finish,” she said. “So having that experience will help get out and not get boxed in this year.”
Ferrell credits the training she put in entering her junior year. Some of that training included running with girls from different districts and counties and attending a college program over the summer.
Ferrell, who also runs track and plays volleyball, focused on putting in more mileage instead of the workouts — saving those for when the school year began. Once school picked up, she would put in two hard workouts a week and sprinkle in easy runs when she had the chance.
“I put in the work every single day,” she said. “Either before or after volleyball practice and then going into meet day, it has felt much better than last year.”
That hard work culminated in a district championship for Ferrell after placing sixth and fifth in her first two seasons. Ferrell clocked in at 12:57 last week.
“Previously, I hadn’t put in as much work as I had this year, and it showed because my times dropped significantly,” Ferrell said. “It was an amazing feeling, but I had to push myself because I was all by myself.
“So being able to push myself further than I had in the past and show the difference between working and not working is what I am proud of, personally.”
The goal for Ferrell at Corpus Christi is to finish in the top 20. The top four teams advance to the UIL state meet Nov. 4 and 5 in Round Rock, and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team also advance.
“She got to run against a lot of 6A schools with strong runners, and I think in terms of quality, she has faced quality runners this year,” Nicoll said.
Ferrell will be competing the 8:30 a.m. race, which is earlier than she prefers to run, Nicoll said, but an earlier start time could help make it easier to deal with the warmer weather.
“I think her mindset is she is ready to PR, and I think she is going to PR in this race, and that’s going to be pretty exciting,” Nicoll said. “At the district meet, if I were guessing, I would say it was 10 degrees warmer than the week before, and the humidity was a lot higher, and she ran faster.
“She rose to the occasion, and I think she’ll be fine.”
BRAZOSWOOD
The Bucs have unfinished business.
After reaching the state meet for the first time in 35 years last season, finishing ninth, Brazoswood is looking to return with most of its core intact.
“This year, we have a group that is closer together, whereas last year, we had Riley (Kuhlman), a senior who graduated, and he was ahead a lot,” Mason McFeeters said. “We had a few guys in the mid-16s, and this year, we’ve got guys in the low-16s. Almost all of our top five are into those mid-16 times.
“So we are bunched together.”
The Bucs claimed their second straight District 24-6A championship last week. The team also advanced to the Region III meet, set for Monday at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in Huntsville, for a seventh consecutive season. Experience is key for the Bucs.
“The regional meet is not very complicated, but it is one of the harshest courses,” McFeeters said. “There are a lot of ups and downs. One year was muddy, and the other year was super hot. It’s about seeing who can tough it out.
“But this year, it is getting cold and dry, so it might be good racing weather.”
At district, Diego Moya led the way with a fourth-place time of 16:14.89.
“It wasn’t a PR, but it was 80 degrees, so it was a little hotter. Going into regionals, I’m confident,” Moya said. “But it’s a bad course. Whoever is the toughest makes it through that course, and I think we can make it.
“This season has been better than last year. When I started, I wasn’t breaking 17, and now I’m running in the low 16s. Hopefully, I can run in the sub-16s at regionals and state.”
McFeeters took eighth in 16:32.01.
“I started the season strong when we did a 2-mile at (Pearland) Dawson. I beat a couple of our guys … and set a PR,” McFeeters said. “At the beginning of the season, I set a few PRs and broke 17 in a 5K. Then I got sick a little bit through the season, and I just stayed there.
“Then, this last race at district, I felt great and set a nice PR.”
Aside from making the annual pilgrimage to Huntsville, the Bucs turned in a runner-up performance at the UIL Region III Preview meet Sept. 10 at Sam Houston State University. Humble Atascocita won the meet with 42 points, followed by B’wood with 67.
“We have experience at this course, and we’ve had success on this course, but this team loves each other,” Bucs coach Michael Tummins said. “You can’t fake the relationships they have. It’s genuine. They all care about each other, and someone else has stepped up in every race.
“We haven’t had a single person be our top finisher in every race, so that’s a good sign to me that we’ve got something good going.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.