FREEPORT — A speedy wide receiver with golden hands, Percy Walker was one of many gems the Lanier Wildcats had in their run to the 1960 1A Prairie View Interscholastic League state football championship.
Freeport Lanier defeated the defending champion, West Dunbar, 28-24, at Hopper Field to become the first Brazoria County football team to win a state title.
For Walker’s achievements in athletics, he will become another Wildcat to be inducted July 23 into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame at the Houston Marriott Hobby Airport.
“Last year, Billy Ray Pierce and Andrew Hobbs both got in, and Billy Ray was my classmate and my teammate, and he had just passed prior to the induction,” Walker said. “He was a good friend of mine, and I was just sad that he didn’t get to make it to see his induction. But I am very honored.
“However, it took more than me because I give credit to the coach and my teammates because I caught the last two touchdown passes in that state game. But it took the linemen to block for the quarterback, and it took the quarterback to get the ball to me, so I could not have accomplished what I did without them.”
In 1959 the Wildcats (13-1) were headed toward the state title contest until they were stopped by Livingston Dunbar, 54-32, in the 1A state semifinals.
“I don’t know what happened in that semifinal because we were leading at halftime,” Walker said. “But after that, things went astray, and we were pretty mad about what happened. We knew that going into that 1960 season, we were just ready, and nobody was going to stop us. All season, we were a determined group, and there was no goofing around because most of our practices that season were just like games. We wanted that championship bad, not only for our coach but for us as well and the city of Freeport.”
The 78-year-old can’t wait for his induction to roll around.
“I have not written anything down yet because I am at a loss for words,” he said. “But I know when I get up there, I will be able to say what needs to be said. It is a blessing that we are finally getting inducted because I thought everybody had forgotten about us. It took 50 years before they recognized us, but I am glad they have, and we have to thank the voters.”
In Walker’s last two years, the Wildcats went 27-1. In the district opener of Walker’s senior year, the Wildcats defeated Wharton, 44-34.
“And after the game, Freeport Exporter coach (Harden) Cooper told our coach (Cottrell) McGowan that anyone who scored 34 points on us was going to beat us,” Walker said. “So coach Cooper gave our defense a wide tackle six defense, and we took that wide tackle six and went on from there.”
After graduating in 1961 from Lanier High School, Walker played at Coffeyville Junior College in Kansas.
When he returned to the area, Walker worked at Dow Chemical from 1968 until his retirement in 1995. Aside from raising a family, Walker became a youth softball coach, enjoyed playing billiards and became a disc jockey.
“There have been some good teammates passed along like Issac Steamer, Robert A. Royston, of course, our coach McGowan, Robert Thomas Jr., Robert Lee Shepard, Percy Burton and Aarron Lumpert. They were all my classmates and my teammates on that Lanier team,” Walker said. “You know we were a small 1A school, so it took a lot of white people to give us support which they did. I was so happy when we played in front of so many people, and it was because of their support that helped us as well.”
