VICTORIA — A change of momentum stopped the Brazosport Exporters from executing their plan Monday against West Oso in the UIL Class 4A Region IV bidistrict round of the basketball playoffs.
Missing one of their better shooters in junior Jared Cooper, the Ships couldn’t hold off the Bears in a 73-64 loss at St. Joseph High School.
“There was a big energy shift when Cooper went down and West Oso took advantage of it,” Brazosport head coach Travis Pittman said. “Right after that they hit some big shots and got to the paint. It felt like the guys were down because of Cooper and no one stepped up for a little while. We battled and battled and I don’t like to complain about officiating so I won’t.”
Down 31-29 at halftime, the Bears came out with a 6-1 run as they took their first lead of the game at 5:58 of the third period when Zephaniah Rankin drove it to the bucket to make it 33-32. The Ships kept it close with buckets from Xavier Villarreal and Randon Fontenette but eventually the Bears just had to much speed and confidence on the Exporters.
“That’s been our MO, coming out strong in the third quarter and that’s been our quarter,” West Oso head coach Dominique Richardson said. “We are one of those teams and I am still trying to figure it out in trying to start strong, but once we get our legs under us and get a feel of the team it’s just running Bears basketball.”
Oso outscored the Ships 21-12 in the period. Cooper returned to start the fourth quarter but was ineffective the rest of the way.
Brazosport had a tremendous start on the Bears with a 3-pointer by Cooper from way beyond the line getting it rolling. But several minutes later, the officiating crew called it a two-pointer. The Ships upped their lead to 4-0 after Fontenette got one on a fast break and Villarreal followed with a drive to the bucket, 6-0.
Brazosport opened as much as an 18-5 lead on the Bears as Cooper finished with eight points in the first and Fontenette added six. The defensive efforts of point guard Paul Woodard and DJ Jones really helped the Exporters slow a fast-paced Bear offense as they took a 20-13 lead into the second quarter.
“That was a tough team coming out of a tough district and they kept us spaced and with No. 4 (Villarreal) driving; No. 11 (Fontenette) shooting and No. 10 came out hot and then got hurt,” Richardson said.
Leading by seven points, 30-23 with 2:25 before halftime, Brazosport’s Cooper stole a pass and headed down court but missed the layup. On the landing Cooper tweaked his knee and was helped to the locker room. It was here where the shift occurred as the Exporters could not recover.
“We came out and were playing well. The guys were getting stops on defense and guys were hitting shots,” Pittman said. “We were playing the way we wanted but they made a defensive adjustment and there were runs after that by both teams. Their run to start the third quarter, we didn’t have an answer for that.”
Things were much more testier in the second half as both team fought hard against each other. There were several questionable calls that also tested both benches.
“This is my eighth year coaching and this was the first time I had ever gotten a technical,” Pittman said. “After that, the calls got a little better for a little while.”
That happened late in the third quarter with Rankin hitting one of two free throws to take a 48-39 lead. Brazosport went 4-of-12 from the field in the third stanza while the Bears connected on 7-of-10 shots.
Brazosport’s Fontenette led all scorers with 27 points and Villarreal chipped in 16. The Bears were led by Jose Lopez’s 20 points, Rankin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and Seddig Sharif added 15.
The Ships finished the season at 10-6 overall as the Bears (13-8) move on to the area round against La Vernia, which beat Davenport (79-55).
