LAKE JACKSON
I t was the most points allowed by Brazosport Christian in a game since Week 6. However, the Eagles’ ability to capitalize on turnovers made the difference.
Three lost fumbles by Hill Country Christian each turned into a touchdown for the Eagles, catapulting BCS to a 69-47 TAPPS 1A, Division III Area round victory at Brazosport Christian School.
“We thrive off turnovers, and we tell our guys every week as a defense, we’ve got to find a way to score and find a way to steal a possession,” BCS coach Ricky Austin said. “Those three fumbles paid off, and we were able to give our offense a chance to score, and they capitalized on it.”
The Eagles found themselves down early to a San Marcos team who traveled three and a half hours to play in the chill and damp wind, but BCS prevailed in its first home playoff game in program history. Friday’s win marks the first time the team has made it to the regional quarterfinal since 2012.
“I’m beyond excited for this team,” Austin said. “We were down early, and they battled back. We have told them all season not to give up and that it’s on to the next play. If they score, so what? We have a good defense, a good offense and we can win this game.
“These boys stepped up to the challenge; they are resilient. These boys never give up, and that’s all I can ask.”
The Eagles (7-3) will play Bracken Christian (9-2) next week at a neutral location. Bracken defeated Divine Savior Academy on Friday night, 59-14.
“Our guys will be ready,” Austin said.
After trailing 6-0 early in the opening quarter, BCS led 14-6 with less seven minutes to go before halftime and was on the verge of getting the ball back when the Eagles forced a punt. However, the Rams recovered the fumble to give them new life.
Quarterback Jonas West accounted for the remaining 38 yards to pull Hill Country within two, 14-12, with 4:10 left in the first half for the closest margin for the rest of the game.
The Eagles responded with a five-play, 41-yard drive that culminated in Elijah Burris running 10 yards for the score to make it 20-12.
On the first play from scrimmage on the Rams’ ensuing possession, Andrew Larson gobbled the ball on a bad snap, setting up shop for BCS at the Rams’ 20-yard line. Kole Calhoun ran 10 yards, and Burris did the rest on a 10-yard run to extend the lead to 26-12 with 1:36 remaining in the second quarter.
Ethan Nelson recovered another bad snap on the Rams’ next possession, and Burris needed one play to find Payton Calhoun on a 17-yard touchdown pass. The extra point gave BCS a 34-12 lead with 1:20 left.
The Rams tacked on a score with 3.8 seconds remaining, but the Eagles led 34-18 at the half with the ball to open the third quarter.
Hill Country pulled within 15 points twice, but BCS’ offense was too much for the Rams to keep up. A case in point was when Burris hit Luke Coburn on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, and the sophomore raced past the defense for a 45-yard catch-and-run touchdown. The score pushed the lead to 40-18, 42 seconds into the quarter.
Each team traded touchdowns on every offensive possession. West scored two of his five touchdowns during that stretch, and Josh Tomsett had the other score to stay within striking distance. However, BCS ended the game with 6:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 63-39, the Rams began their first drive of the fourth quarter on their 30-yard line and accumulated 25 yards in two plays, prompting BCS to burn a timeout. Two plays later, Josiah Pexina got past the defense for a 24-yard reception down to BCS’ 4-yard line, but the Eagles surrendered 3 yards in two plays to set up a third and goal at the 1. Another bad snap got away and Judah Newby beat Tomsett to the ball for a recovery at the 17-yard line with 6:05 remaining in regulation.
“They stood up, and that is a testament toward what we have been teaching at the beginning of the year — defense wins championships,” Austin said.
Burris and Kole Calhoun connected for a 41-yard pass play to open the ensuing drive. One play later, Burris bought time and found a wide-open Kane Knighton as the freshman caught the ball, turned around and beat the defender to the end zone to complete a 22-yard touchdown pass. The blocked extra point gave the Eagles a 69-39 lead with 5:20 left.
Burris finished with another nine-touchdown performance, five on the ground.
His touchdown passes included 17 yards to Payton Calhoun, 45 to Coburn, 28 to Kole Calhoun and 22 to Knighton. Newby had the team’s first score of the game; a 5-yard run up the middle with 2:12 left in the opening quarter.
“We told them that the show is going to start with No. 11 (Jonas West), and week in and week out, it is going to come down to our guy versus their guy,” Austin said. “Elijah showed up like we knew he would, and some defense made some stops down the road.
“We bent and didn’t break, and that’s all I can ask them to do.”
