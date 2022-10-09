ROSENBERG — Angleton opened the District 10-5A, D-I season with a daunting schedule through the first four games.
With a bye week approaching, the Wildcats came out of it largely unscathed and in control of their playoff destiny.
Quarterback Adrian Ewells accounted for three total touchdowns, the Wildcats feasted on two first-quarter turnovers, and the defense pitched a shutout in Saturday's 23-0 victory over Terry at Guy M. Traylor Memorial Stadium.
“We had the tough part of our district in the beginning, and being 4-1 with the schedule we’ve had. Obviously, we are happy about that,” Wildcats coach Jason Brittain said. “We wish it were 5-0, but 4-1 is definitely something we are not going to complain about.”
Three of the Wildcats' first four district opponents were state-ranked, and the Wildcats came out 3-1 in those games before playing Terry.
Aside from state rankings, the Wildcats went up against premier offenses that averaged a combined 39.6 points per game and Saturday's encore was a testament to the defense's work paying off.
Angleton (4-1, 5-2) held Terry (0-4, 2-4) to 246 yards of offense, 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) on third downs and limited the Rangers to nine drives ending in either a punt or a turnover on downs.
The Wildcats are rewarded with a bye next week and are alone in second place in the district standings with three games to go.
“The offenses we have seen the last couple of weeks have been tough,” Britain said. “Our defense has had to battle, and our offense has had to help us out the last few weeks. So it was nice tonight to see our defense step up when our offense did not put up a lot of points.”
The Wildcats got going early in Saturday's game when Gabriel Alexander intercepted Terry quarterback Jason Cruz’s pass on the fourth play from scrimmage at the Wildcats’ 20-yard line and returned it about 57 yards to the Rangers' 23-yard line.
Three plays later, Ewells found Aaron Grear with an 8-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead with 8:28 remaining in the opening quarter.
Not too long after taking the lead, the Wildcats added to it.
The Rangers started their ensuing drive at their 4-yard line and crept out to the 17 when Cruz took the snap on third down and fumbled, recovered by Micah Johnson at Terry’s 14.
The takeaway turned into three points on a Shaun Neibert 27-yard field goal with 3:28 left in the opening quarter.
“Our kids are going to fly around, and when you are flying around and making good contact, those kind of things are going to happen,” Brittain said. “And when you have guys flying around, you are going to have guys making plays.”
Midway through the second quarter, Ewells scored using his legs.
Following a Terry punt, Angleton put together a 10-play, 85-yard, 3:05 scoring drive to go up three touchdowns, highlighted by a 20-yard reception by Langston Myrick and a 17-yard catch-and-run by freshman receiver Bryce Duron. Those plays set up the senior quarterback for a 15-yard run from the left side for the score.
Neibert's extra point made it 17-0, Angleton, with 6:10 left to play in the first half.
After the Rangers opened the second half with their fourth consecutive drive ending in a punt, Ewells threw his second touchdown pass of the night.
Running back Deseahn Thomas got the Wildcats' third-quarter drive going with an 11-yard run. After back-to-back incomplete passes, Ewells connected with Kariyen Boniaby Goins, who caught the ball on a drag route and outran the defense for a 70-yard catch and run touchdown. Neibert missed the extra point to make it 23-0 with 9:19 left in the third quarter.
Goins, who opened the season as Angleton's starting quarterback, has found his niche the last few weeks back at his wide receiver position. He finished with four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.
“When he (Goins) is out there, he is always a threat, so you see defenses constantly making sure they have two guys over by him, and they are always having a plan for him,” Brittain said. “When they do that, it opens other things up, and when they don’t, you’ll see 70-yard passes and things like that.”
Terry’s best drive of the night was its last in the quarter, highlighted by Cruz’s 54-yard run to Angleton’s 15-yard line. However, the Wildcats' defense pushed the Rangers back three yards after Cruz’s burst, and Khai McGhee recovered a fumble on fourth down to thwart the threat.
Ewells finished the night 10-of-21 passing for 61 yards, and two touchdown passes. Ewells had 24 rushing yards on fours and a score.
Angleton’s next game is Oct. 21 against Friendswood at Wildcat Stadium.
