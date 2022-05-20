After finishing second at the SEC Championships in the 800-meter run and adding more time to his freshman season, Texas A&M’s Robert Samuel Whitmarsh was preparing for the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Or so he thought.
On Wednesday, Whitmarsh was designated undeclared for the May 25 meet because of a heart condition, a press release from Texas A&M states.
“It’s a condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, and he was born with an extra electrical pathway to his heart,” father Robert Luther Whitmarsh said. “It sometimes causes it to misfire, which confuses the upper chambers of his heart. It’s not threatening, but it is inconvenient, uncomfortable, and a real pain. And it’s a real pain now that he will not get to finish the season.”
Symptoms most often appear between the ages of 11 and 50, and include a rapid pounding heartbeat, dizziness and lightheadedness.
Treatment may involve the use of medications or a procedure known as ablation.
In rare instances, an electric shock may be used to restore a normal rhythm, according to the Mayo Clinic.
As the top-ranked freshman in the 800-meter race, Sam ran a 1-minute, 46.09-second time in the SEC championships. Mississippi State’s Navasky And finished ahead of him at 1:45.89.
After the race, the former Brazoswood Buccaneer wasn’t feeling too well.
“It flared up pretty bad on him, which panicked the Ole Miss team doctor,” Robert said. “And of course, they called me and were ready to take him to the doctor, but by the time Anna and I got to him, we finished talking to the doctor, and Sam was like, OK, I am done, let’s go run another lap. He said he was good to go.
“He and coach (Pat) Henry were joking back and forth, and coach asked him if he was feeling better then maybe he could run the final leg of the 4x4, which Sam replied, ‘Great coach, I thought you’d never ask.’”
Sam’s time ranks No. 2 nationally, tops in the West Region and it is the fourth-fastest all-time in the outdoor 800 meters in program history, according to the release.
“Basically, Sam had talked to the cardiologist at College Station, and they have seen this before where they have fixed other athletes at A&M with the same problem before,” Robert said. “So we are going to get it fixed over the summer. But the cardiologist went on to say that he can run with it because it’s not going to kill him. So it’s not debilitating or life-threatening; it’s just a thing.”
However, those same doctors were still worried.
“It has happened in the past, and it did happen during his Brazoswood High School running days,” Robert said. “But we’ve taken him to Angleton’s best cardiologist and the medical center’s best pediatric cardiologist, and every one of them told us that nothing was wrong with his heart. He’s just a growing kid and is fine, which is what we were told. But somehow, the team doctors up there saw something during one of his physicals, and they just wanted to look at it, and they figured it out.”
The team doctors want him to stop running for now, Robert said, because they are worried something could happen.
Sam has never passed out during a workout or race, his dad said.
“But they are just worried it could happen, and now they are just being overly cautious,” he said.
This summer, Sam will have a procedure, an ablation, done.
“It is a day surgery that they go in and basically make it not to misfire or send the wrong signals to the heart again,” Robert said. “What Sam had after that race was a real fast heartbeat, which was what was happening to him.”
