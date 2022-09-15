Columbia got its first win under its belt; now, it’s about building on it in time for the district season.
For Iowa Colony, the Pioneers used last week’s loss as a lesson on finishing games.
The two Class 4A schools will face off today at Freedom Field for a final tune-up before district play begins next week.
The Roughnecks (1-2) are coming off a thrilling 36-35 Saturday on the road against Randle High School. The ’Necks overcame costly penalties, two first-quarter turnovers and a pair of 13-point deficits in the heat to leave Richmond with a win.
This week, the ’Necks will see another talented quarterback with a different skill set.
Randle’s Leo Garza passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns against Columbia, but the ’Necks were able to get pressure on him in the pocket. Iowa Colony quarterback Kamal Henry is more of a threat with his legs, Roughnecks coach Brent Mascheck said. The ’Necks’ focus will be containing him, much like they had to a couple of weeks ago against Brazosport quarterback Randon Fontenette.
“He moves around the pocket so well, and he throws on the run,” Mascheck said. “It was a little bit different than last week against Randle’s quarterback. We wanted to get him off his spot because we felt like he didn’t throw the ball well on the run compared to being in the pocket.
“This week, we feel he (Henry) throws the ball better on the run.”
Henry and running back Jacody Miles make up a dangerous duo on the ground.
“Those guys stand out to you when you look at the film,” Mascheck said.
Miles leads Iowa Colony (1-2) in rushing with 261 yards on 37 carries and a touchdown. Henry has 46 yards on the ground and is 15-of-31 passing for 175 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
“No. 2 (Miles) has a lot of big-play potential,” Mascheck said. “Our biggest thing will be trying to contain and not letting them make big, unscripted plays — they do their best when the play is unscripted. We are going to have to keep them under control.”
Although Columbia is surrendering almost 30 points a game through the first three contests of the season, the ’Necks’ defense made strides last week that helped the team win.
After scoring 21 first-half points, Randle made it into the end zone just once in the second half as the Lions had two three-and-outs and two turnovers on downs in their five second-half possessions.
“They had a couple of big pass plays, but I thought we did a good job of shutting down their run,” Mascheck said. “Overall, we are doing a better job of not giving up the big plays and getting off the field on third downs.
“But we have to continue to get better on defense because championships are won on defense, and we feel like we have a championship defense if we perform like we should.”
Despite losing last week against Brookshire Royal, the Pioneers (1-2) had their best offensive performance by scoring a season-high 28 points, 201 total yards of offense and 353 all-purpose yards. The Pioneers lost, 35-28, following a 25-point fourth quarter by Royal.
Iowa Colony coach Ray Garza was unavailable for comment.
The ’Necks are looking to exploit the young Pioneer defense with what they believe are the right pieces in the backfield.
Following Saturday’s win, Mascheck said the team had been working on several different running back combinations, and the coaching staff might have struck the right chord with the running back firm of Kai Castile, Naqualyn Grice, Kavion Lewis and Jaheim Campbell.
The running backs combined for 485 rushing yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by Castile’s 150 yards and Grice’s three scores.
“I think we have found the rotation that we like, and hopefully, it will continue Friday night,” Mascheck said. “Friday night is the last big test, and we talk about Iowa Colony, but it goes back to us. We have to play better than we did last week because next week, that’s when district starts, and that’s when it counts.”
The area that needs the most improvement coming into today’s game is special teams.
Columbia missed two extra points in its 21-20 loss to Needville and settled for a pair of two-point conversions against Randle. Tate Thrasher and Zackery Whipple have split extra point duties, Thrasher is punting and Whipple has taken kickoffs. On kickoff returns, the ’Necks have just 95 yards on 11 returns, an 8.6-yard average.
“Our kicking game has to improve, and we feel like we are not getting enough out of it,” Mascheck said. “Me and coach (Jake) Carr have not been pleased, so overall, we have to do a better job on special teams going into district.
“I think we are going to let it play out and see who gives us the best opportunity on the field goals and extra points. I think Tate has gotten better at punting as the season has progressed, but what has been inconsistent is our field goals and extra points, and that is what is going to cost you in games.”
Tonight’s game will be broadcasted at thepressboxsports.ws beginning at 6:45 p.m.
