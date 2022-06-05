AUSTIN — Sweeny could not shake the rattled feeling it had in Saturday's UIL Class 4A state championship game.
Defending 4A state champion Liberty capitalized on a couple of Lady Dog errors to jump out to an early lead to help the Lady Panthers repeat as champions in a 5-0 victory at Red & Charline McCombs Field.
Saturday's win is the third state title for the Lady Panthers (38-6) in the last five seasons. Sweeny finished as state runner-up at 31-10.
Sweeny head coach Darian Harris was happy to get this far.
“They’ve been hungry, and the way they came together and played this year, it was something special,” Harris said. “Not many thought we’d be here, but the fact that they got us this far and wanted it so bad that it just says a lot about who this team is and what they are capable of. It means a lot to be here. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but it is something to be proud of.”
The start seemed unusual for the Lady Dogs, especially in the playoffs.
After two quick outs in the first inning by Sweeny starter Corie Byrd, the Lady Dogs' indecisiveness on defense cost them. Hollie Thomas lifted a fly ball to shallow left field where Ma’rya Quarles called for it but pulled back with left fielder TryNytie Clark charging the ball. Clark, however, dropped it, allowing Thomas to reach safely at second base.
With new life, Kylie Bishop followed with a first-pitch smash off the left-field wall to plate Thomas for a 1-0 lead. A single from Liberty starting pitcher Kamdyn Chandler made it 2-0, and then Byrd loaded the bases with a walk to Reagan Williamson. Byrd hit the next Lady Panther to make it a 3-0 deficit.
“It was not a good start because it affected our mood throughout the game, and we were just up and down the rest of the way,” Sweeny second baseman Brianna Strother said.
Sweeny tried to get something going in the bottom half of the first frame when Karli Glaze hit a two-out double over the center fielder, and Quarles singled to left field to set the stage for Alyssa Boozy. The senior, however, lined out sharply to left field on the first pitch to end the inning.
Liberty added to its lead in the second inning.
Bailee Stack singled with one out. Glaze's attempt to throw out Stack on a steal of second got by Quarles and hit the umpire, which allowed Stack to round third and head home to extend the Lady Panthers' lead to 4-0.
Thomas' hit a pop fly in foul territory with two outs, but Glaze could not come up with it. That allowed Thomas to capitalize with a double down the third-base line. Bishop got a shot off the left-field wall to plate the game's final run.
“In the playoffs, we had a couple of games where we had to come from behind, and that’s why I was telling them not to get down because we’d been in this position before,” Harris said. “I know we put a lot of pressure on ourselves before to have to come back, so obviously, we made some mistakes early in the game that Liberty did a good job of capitalizing on. I thought we did the job at the plate as far as getting runners on and doing what we could, but we couldn’t seem to get any across.”
Allowing the five runs the way the Lady Dogs did affected the entire team.
“It was tough, especially after those first two innings. I think most of us were playing with a bit of nerves,” Byrd said. “It is a big stage to play in the state championship, and I thought we just came out a bit scared. We were hitting the ball, but we couldn’t piece it together, and that is a very good team over there because they were making good plays. Just wasn’t our day.”
Coming off a convincing victory against Bullard, 8-1, in the semifinals, Sweeny was looking forward to the championship tilt.
“They seemed relaxed and hungry, but I thought that Liberty capitalized on our mistakes; otherwise, it would have been a closer game,” Harris said. “That gave Liberty the momentum early and unfortunately set the tone for the rest of it. But other than that, I didn’t think that Liberty put too much pressure on themselves.”
Sweeny’s Caydance Lobdell and Cierra Turner walked back to back with one out in the bottom of the second. But two fly ball outs followed, ending the threat.
Sweeny’s bats went silent the rest of the way, getting only two hits from the third to the end of the game to finish with four total hits.
It was a tight strike zone again for Byrd, just like Thursday against Bullard.
“Obviously, the calls from both days and umpires had a pretty tight strike zone, so it didn’t help us, but again we talked to everyone about controlling what we could control,” Harris said. “So we couldn’t control the umpire and her strike zone, and we just had to go out there and do our job. Corie got a little rattled at the beginning because of the mistake that we made but then settled in when she saw her offense working for her. But the way she stayed relaxed through all of it, shutting them out for the rest of the game after the first two innings, says a lot about her. That was one reason why we kept her in because we knew she would give us a good chance to keep us in the game.”
Liberty’s Bishop was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and was named the most valuable player of the contest.
For the Lady Dogs, they end a remarkable season as 4A runners-up.
“I didn’t think we would finish second in state, it was very surprising, but it’s amazing to know that we got this far,” Strother said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.