Patrice and her daughter, Chantel Ward, are giving fifth- and sixth-graders an opportunity to compete in a basketball tournament in Las Vegas next week.
The On The Coast Youth Basketball Club Shot Callers will compete in the 2022 Las Vegas Classic from Tuesday through Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
“My daughter and I like to take them out there just so they can get that early exposure if they want to continue playing basketball and work on their skills to get better,” Patrice said. “Some of them are going to seventh grade this year so they will have the skills, and they will want to continue to play select ball to improve their skills and eventually play in high school.”
On the team are Ryleigh Mathews, Alyse Conrad, Dallas Montgomery, Avery White, Morgan Broussard, Kennedy Thrasher, Leigha Longotham, Ryann Wylie, Rayne Mathews, Aliyah Wilson-Mathews, Bryleii Polk and Aniya Spears. Patrice and Chantel Ward coach the team.
Most of the 12 girls on the team are fifth and sixth graders, but the team also has one third- and fourth-grader. Most of the players are from West Columbia and Brazoria; there is one player from Angleton and two from Katy, Patrice said.
The team began playing in a couple of tournaments last July, and after their performance, the mother and daughter decided to start a year-round team.
“They have been pretty successful,” she said. “In most tournaments, they have placed either first or second in their age division, and sometimes we have played up, and they have still played well.”
After months of practice, the season started in March, playing two to three tournaments each month, Patrice said.
“Calvin has been running youth programs in West Columbia and Brazoria, so we had some kids who were interested in playing select basketball because some of their older siblings played,” Patrice said. “The kids thought it was fun and wanted to continue playing.”
In September, the Wards reached out to the parents to see if they were committed to forming a fifth- and sixth-grade team and eventually sending the team to Las Vegas.
“My husband has run a select organization for over 20 years, so we have taken multiple boys and girls teams out there every summer,” Patrice said. “We haven’t done it for a couple of years, so we wanted to start it up again. It gives them a chance to work hard, and it is an opportunity to see other kids play on the West Coast and kids from all over the world who play in those tournaments.”
The first game is at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by another game at 6 p.m. There will be another game Wednesday and Thursday in the single-elimination bracket.
“We have over 50 people going with kids and their parents, so we have a nice little support group,” Patrice said.
