In addition to the new Iowa Colony High School football program, there is plenty to be excited about with the 2022 season on the horizon for Alvin ISD’s other schools — Shadow Creek, Alvin and Manvel.
SHADOW CREEK SHARKS
A dominant Shadow Creek team from 2021 that posted a 9-3 overall mark and a perfect 7-0 record in District 23-6A play returns in 2022 hungry for a deep playoff run under head coach Brad Butler.
The Sharks’ season ended in the Area round to Houston King.
The Sharks will return with a revamped offense led by quarterback Duke Butler (1,891 yards passing and 29 touchdowns), offensive linemen Marcus Kemp and Tyson Kestner and running backs Jacob Washington and Tylik Burton.
Shadow Creek will have a trio of wide receivers with Jacorey Watson, Josh Best and Caleb Washington.
“Sharks return about half their starters on both sides of the ball but will need new starters to mature quickly,” Butler said. “We hope to survive our tough non-district schedule and improve between now and the beginning of district play. We will need to stay healthy and build depth along the way to be the best team we can become.”
On defense Shadow Creek will have back defensive linemen Theo Randle and Zion Taylor, linebackers Sean Gilbert and Robert Edmonson, safety Maurice Williams and cornerbacks Brian Nelson, Zyran Kingbrooks and Jayvion Anderson.
The Sharks will open the season Aug. 26 at Manvel and host Clear Springs the following week.
Both teams qualified for the playoffs last season.
ALVIN YELLOWJACKETS
After missing out on the playoffs last season with a 2-5 mark in District 23-6A and 4-6 overall — including losses in the final four games — Alvin is hungry for a postseason berth.
Under head coach James Gage, the Yellowjackets are expected to return several key players this season, highlighted by running back DayShawn Peterson getting the bulk of the carries in Alvin’s flexbone offensive scheme.
Peterson was a bruising runner in 2021, leading the Yellowjackets with 1,208 yards rushing and 13 scores.
The Alvin offensive line will be anchored by Finn Madding, Yahir Meza and Bradley Eernisse. Quarterbacks Gio Gutierrez and Brayden Griffin are both expected to get reps under center.
Other players to look out for are Cole Erdnt at linebacker and running back, defensive backs Maison Garcia, Hunter Kneifel and Riley Pavles; linebackers Caden Burgess, Darius Wilson and Trevor Yarbrough; wide receiver Joseph Palermo; defensive lineman Eddie Parker; and kicker Austin Hill.
MANVEL MAVERICKS
Following a 7-1 season in District 10-5A, D-I play, Manvel (10-3) saw its season end in a Region III quarterfinal against district foe Fort Bend Hightower. The Mavericks will call upon a younger group of players to step up this season.
“Replacing 20 starters plus our kicker and punter,” said head coach Kevin Hall. “Very inexperienced but a very hard-working bunch. Based on our 10-game schedule, we’re going to have to grow up fast.”
Players to watch on offense will be quarterback Kaeden Smith (1,464 yards and 12 touchdowns passing in 2021), offensive linemen Malcolm Fields and Devin Davis and running back Steve Polk. The incoming senior ran 168 yards on 22 carries and two scores last season.
Last year’s senior-heavy roster will see some new names this season.
Players to keep an eye on will be cornerbacks Jalen O’Neal (25 tackles, two interceptions), Avery Demery and Jamari Williams (11 tackles); linebackers Kenyon Armstrong (19 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks), Kaleb Blanton, Tyler Cooks (25 tackles in four games) and Quentin Lucas; and defensive linemen Mason Fleming, Jalen Charles (eight tackles, two sacks) and Kevin Hadley (15 tackles).
