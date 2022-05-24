DANBURY — Danbury senior Wyatt Lambert scoured the state of Texas to find the best fit for him in his pursuit of playing college baseball.
He found a program two hours west that would do the trick.
The Panther left-handed pitcher signed his national letter of intent last week with the University of Houston-Victoria to continue his baseball career.
“The campus is a good size for me, and they offer a good computer science program,” the senior said. “They offer personalized fitness and training for their athletes to help each athlete reach their potential.”
Lambert had talked to a few coaches from various schools around the state, he said. His search included junior colleges, NAIA schools — which UHV is classified as — and Division III programs.
“So I could see where I fit best,” he said.
In his senior season, the three-year varsity starter was selected as a District 24-3A first-team pitcher. The lefty helped lead the Panthers (11-1, 25-4) to a district-title season and a trip to the second round of the playoffs.
His best performance in the playoffs was a two-hit outing with seven strikeouts and two runs allowed over 6 1/3 innings in a Class 3A bidistrict clincher over Coldspring-Oakhurst. He turned in other gems this season, including a 12-strikeout, three-hit performance over six shutout innings in a win over Van Vleck.
The senior had a late growth spurt that filled him out at 6-foot-4, and he began hitting the radar gun in the low 80s. Lambert finished the year with an 8-1 record, 2.44 ERA in 43 innings, 56 strikeouts, 25 walks, 26 hits allowed, two complete games and one shutout. Opponents averaged .170 against him.
Lambert received advice from UHV pitching coach Doug Heinold, who the New York Yankees drafted in the 1972 amateur draft. He spent six seasons in the minor league system, four with the team’s AAA affiliate.
He has coached at UHV since 2008.
“The pitching coach, Doug Heinold, made a difference in the rest of high school season,” Lambert said. “I think I can learn a lot from him.”
The Jaguars finished the season 24-26 overall and 19-20 in the Red River Athletic Conference under the direction of head coach Terry Puhl.
“The program was started 15 years ago and has grown quickly,” Lambert said. “This season, the Jags made it to the championship game of the Red River Athletic Conference.”
The veteran coach has been at the helm at UHV since the program’s inception, compiling a 334-353 overall record with the program.
He has coached four All-Americans at UHV, the school’s athletic website states.
“The first time I went for a tryout, I immediately felt comfortable,” Lambert said. “I was pretty nervous to pitch for Terry Puhl, but he’s very down to earth and made me feel like part of the team right away.”
Lambert will study computer engineering.
