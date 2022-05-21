FREEPORT — Brazosport junior Jaden Perry dreamed of playing football at the collegiate level. An invitation to go across the country and fly over the Pacific Ocean could help him live that dream.
The Exporter defensive end has been invited to compete in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl in December, allowing him to network with college coaches and surround himself with some of the best high school athletes in the nation.
“Ever since I was a baby, I have loved watching football,” Perry said. “I would watch it with my grandpa and with my dad. Growing up, all of my friends played football, and that is what we did. It is something I would like to keep going.”
The Tiki Bowl pits the best high school football players from throughout the nation to compete, allows players to network with college coaches or gives players a chance at a final goodbye to football for those not planning on playing college football.
The first Hawaii Tiki Bowl activities occur Dec. 16-21, and the second event is Jan. 3-8. Perry will attend the bowl in December.
“It’s like God is working in his favor,” said Perry’s mother, Carolyn Clay. “It is a blessing with how things are working in his life. He doesn’t let anything hold him back, he keeps going no matter what and the things that would break down anybody else only make him stronger.”
Perry received a message from William Penn University coach Todd Hafner on March 30, the day after his birthday, inviting him to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl camp. However, the $2,995 price tag that came with the invitation made him wary of the opportunity.
“It was expensive. At first, I didn’t put a lot of thought into it, and I didn’t know how I was going to come up with the money,” Perry said. “But I talked to my mom about it, and she said she could do some fundraisers for it so I can experience it.”
Clay set up a GoFundMe account for Perry, and funds will also be raised during a bake sale June 18 at La Casona Restaurant & Bar in Lake Jackson. As of Friday evening, $2,218 of the $3,000 goal was donated on GoFundMe. The proceeds for the Hawaii trip are only for Perry, Clay said.
The costs include round-trip airfare, hotel (based on double occupancy for parents and family members), transportation, admission to the games, luau dinner and show, group sightseeing on the team bus and all team activities, according to the Tiki Bowl website.
Clay, Perry’s stepfather Larry Rice, Perry’s stepsister, stepgrandmother and girlfriend will try to make the trip, Clay said.
Perry’s GoFundMe account is gofundme.com/f/vdy5q-jadens-hawaii-tiki-bowl-trip.
“We appreciate the support we’ve gotten from the community,” Clay said. “We believe God’s got the whole situation covered. We are a God-centered family, and God bless everyone who’s given support for this opportunity.”
A large percentage of the athletes invited will play football at the collegiate level, according to the bowl’s webpage. The event is open to current juniors and is by invitation only.
“It kind of blows my mind because I didn’t know I had people watching me, and it opens up something different,” Perry said. “It helps me push myself more with what I do, makes me want to give more effort and be a leader at the school.”
Perry, who plays defensive end, has played in 19 career games, racking up 33 tackles and three tackles for a loss. He had 31 tackles during his junior season — his first year as a starter.
As his junior year comes to an end, Perry’s college process has progressed, including talking to Knox College in Illinois. Playing college football has been Perry’s dream since he began playing flag football at the age of 5, he said.
He credits his high school coaches for putting him in a situation to succeed and Rice for encouraging him and helping him stay focused.
“Since he was old enough to grab a ball, he has been obsessed with football,” Clay said. “So to see his dream coming true and him excelling at things he has a passion for just grabs my heart and makes me so happy.”
Perry’s biological father has not been around much during his upbringing, Clay said, and he lost both his grandparents 11 months apart, forcing her to raise him and two other children as a single mother at one point. However, Perry has persevered and is about to be rewarded.
“They (his grandparents) raised Jaden and were a big part of his life,” Clay said. “And Jaden has been able to keep himself together, keeps going and pushes and pushes. He works out every single day, and he works on top of working out and his schooling. He does a lot, and he presses on no matter what is thrown at him.
“He is going to be the first one in our family to graduate (high school) and be the first to follow his dreams and do what his heart desires. He is not a product of his environment. He has had the cards stacked against him before, and it has never brought him down.”
