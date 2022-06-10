Columbia head coach Lauren Guthrie and Sweeny head coach Darian Harris have a couple of things in common. Both had successful teams this season and were named The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County coach of the year in their rookie seasons.
Guthrie took home the honor following a 2017 season that saw the Lady ’Necks advance to a regional semifinal, and Harris, the Lady Dogs’ first-year head coach, was awarded for guiding Sweeny to the District 25-4A title and the UIL Class 4A State Softball Championship game this season.
GUTHRIE
The six-year Lady ’Necks head coach guided her team a series shy of the state tournament this season after not breaking past the first round of the playoffs in each of the last three postseasons.
“Extraordinary. We had a lot of doubters this season, and we started strong, dipped down a little bit and then came back and fought hard to the end,” Guthrie said. “The girls were very resilient in every game we played. We might lose a game, but we’ve come back.”
Since 2017, Guthrie has witnessed the program’s growth and was proud of the girls this year for stepping up and doing what was asked of them every day.
“Of course, without them and their hard work, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we were, and obviously, I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have such a good group of girls,” she said.
Guthrie has a special connection with her senior group of Madison Hornback, Braylynn Henderson, Mariah Velazquez and Ally Phillips. Guthrie was pregnant with her son, Grayson, and eventually, put on bed rest and missed out on getting to coach them during their freshman year.
“They have been there with me through the ups and downs of my life and to see them grow as individuals from my freshman year to now is just amazing,” Guthrie said. “... They were always about when they left the field; they never had any regrets.”
Columbia began the 2022 season 14-0 and raced out to a 2-0 start in District 25-4A. After losing three of seven games near the middle and end of district play, the Lady Necks ripped off six victories in a row and won four postseason series. One of those playoff series that will stick with Guthrie is the best-of-three Region IV quarterfinal series against Boerne — a 2021 regional finalist.
After losing the first game to the Lady Greyhounds, the Lady ’Necks took the next two to advance to their first semifinal round since Guthrie’s first season.
“That to this day was a very big win for us,” she said. “When we first got to the field, we were big, wide-eyed because these were big girls, and we knew what we were up against.
“We knew they could crush the ball, and they had good pitching, but after we lost that first game to them, the girls said, ‘Coach, we are not done yet. We are in it to win it.’”
Girls started using the “all gas, no brakes” phrase.
“It was all gas, no brakes from start to finish,” Guthrie said. “And after we got that first win (Game 2 against Boerne), the girls were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got this.’ They were pumped, and I was very, very proud. When I talked to them after the game, I couldn’t hold back the tears because of how proud I was of them, and that win meant a lot.”
HARRIS
The West Columbia alum was an assistant for three seasons at Sweeny before taking on the head coaching role this season. The knowledge she gained as an assistant paid dividends for the soon-to-be mom.
“As an assistant coach, I feel like you see a lot more by taking a back seat and learn more about the game, and that’s what I was doing under the leadership we had,” Harris said. Harris’ ascension to head coach came quickly.
After playing as a first baseman at Southern Arkansas University, Harris spent a couple of years in the school’s sports information department before taking the assistant role under, then-coach, Melissa Hansen, who resigned from her position following the 2021 school year.
“It was very beneficial coming in as an assistant because you have to earn respect, and that takes a while,” Harris said. “You have to learn the girls, and they have to learn you, but quickly, they already knew me, and we already had a strong and special bond, especially with the senior group.”
The Lady Dogs claimed the District 24-5A title by sweeping rival Columbia and going 1-1 against Needville, but how they won it was sweet.
Tied at 1 against the Lady Jays in an April 19 matchup, then-senior Alyssa Boozy belted a two-out solo home run over the left-field wall to hand the Lady Dogs the crown. Boozy, Corie Byrd and Brianna Strother were freshmen when Harris arrived in Sweeny, and the bond grew from there as the trio led the team to the deep playoff push.
“I knew them, and they knew me, and it was that trust they already instilled in me since they knew my coaching style,” Harris said. “So it was a very smooth and easy transition to be able to go into the head coaching part of it since I had already been there.”
The playoff series against Sinton and Tuloso-Midway showed Harris how special the team would be.
The Class 4A, Region IV quarterfinal series against top state-ranked Sinton was full of emotion. Sweeny trailed 1-0 in the series, but the girls bought in to what Harris said following their Game 1 defeat.
The next series against top-10 ranked Tuloso-Midway was also a tough series. The team trailed in both games, but late-game heroics gave the Lady Dogs a series sweep.
“You could see the fight in their eyes and their hunger to come back the following day and win two at our place and in the fashion that they did it,” Harris said. “They did it with class. That’s when I knew it was special.
“In both of those series, we had to crawl our way back to get past those teams.”
Everyone played a part in making Harris’ first year as easy as can be, including every player and her assistant coach Janae Whiteside, Harris said.
“She gets to see things that I don’t because as the head coach, you have many things going on, especially being a first-year coach. It was definitely a learning curve. But there is a lot of credit that goes to her and how she challenged me to give me a different perspective on things,” Harris said. “The girls also get credit for trusting a new head coach and her new assistant. They bought in from day one, and that is hard to do sometimes.”
The team expected to make it to the state softball tournament since the start of the season because of Harris’ experience with the program and the talent the team possessed.
“I already knew exactly what we had talent- and chemistry-wise, and I knew this group was going to be something special,” Harris said. “I knew this was going to be a year that we could push them to be able to make it to state. I don’t think the girls truly saw that for themselves at first, but I think they started playing into their potential going into the middle to the end of the season. That’s when they knew they could do some things.”
