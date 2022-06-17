Brazoswood's Andrew Del Hierro winds up to pitch the ball during a non-district baseball game March 3 against Alvin Shadow Creek at Wilson Field. Del Hierro was named to the District 24-6A's second team for the 2022 baseball season.
Brazoswood’s Josh Horsch begins his swing at a pitch during a non-district baseball game March 3 against Alvin Shadow Creek. Horsch was named a first-team District 24-6A selection this season.
JAKE DOWLING/Facts file photo
Brazoswood's Andrew Del Hierro winds up to pitch the ball during a non-district baseball game March 3 against Alvin Shadow Creek at Wilson Field. Del Hierro was named to the District 24-6A's second team for the 2022 baseball season.
Composed of mainly a young roster, the Brazoswood Bucs gained experience this season in a formidable District 24-6A.
The Bucs went 4-8 in district play and 13-13 overall mark, missing the playoffs for the third season straight season, not including 2020.
Clear Creek won the district, followed by Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Clear Brook.
Creek’s Collin McKinney was named the most valuable player, Walker Hurst was named the newcomer of the year and Brent Kunefke was named the coach of the year.
Junior Josh Horsch led the Brazoswood selection as a first-team outfielder.
Other first-team players included Brook’s Cody Myers and Francisco Leija; Springs’ AJ Ryan and Connor Habhab; Falls’ William Hughes, Chase Bourgeois, Jackson Farley and Kannon Garza; Creek’s Tyler Austin, Joe Rodriguez, Wyatt Easter and Noah Ferraro; Clear Lake’s Ryan Saunders and Caleb Castle; and Dickinson’s Luke Martin.
Brazoswood’s Andrew Del Hierro, Isaiah Tijerina, Mateo Carrasco and Julio Rios earned second-team nods. Other second-teamers included Dickinson’s Nic Orrill; Springs’ Mason Garza and TJ Albright; Falls’ Alec Beversdorf, Evan Aslaksen, Travis Bragg and Max Williams; Brook’s Trenton Flores; and Creek’s Jackson Babcock and Dylan Russo.
Brazoswood’s Fisher Harrison and Jeremiah Hernandez were named to the district’s honorable mention.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.