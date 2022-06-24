ANGLETON
Cornhole is growing so fast that Rick Reyes finds it challenging to keep up.
“It’s scary,” the founder of the Angleton chapter of We Got Your Six said. “We are growing so fast, and we are well-known in the cornhole community, but as far as the regular community, it would be cool for them to know who we are, what we do and who we represent.”
The We Got Your Six or WGY6 Foundation in Angleton conducts its fundraisers by hosting cornhole tournaments and activities. Initially out of McKinney, the foundation is dedicated to helping homeless veterans rebuild their lives and redevelop their self-confidence. It works to support veteran organizations and first responders in the area by hosting several fundraisers.
“I am turning down events,” Reyes said. “I don’t have the manpower. I know the Brazoria one (Texas Gulf Coast Cornhole League) shut down for a little while, so all of those players have jumped on our league. It’s pretty crazy.
“It’s a sport now, it’s on ESPN and it is a growing sport. More players are joining weekly.”
One activity that has kept the WGY6 foundation busy is starting the second season of its doubles league in Angleton.
The league runs every Friday from June 17 to July 22 at Ten Pin Entertainment. About 20 teams compete in the league, split into upper brackets with advanced players and lower brackets filled with novel players.
“We will coach them up and give them pointers,” Reyes said. “They appreciate it. We get a lot of local baseball players. Kids love joining our league and joining the lower bracket.
“Some players will play with their parents, so it creates a great atmosphere.”
If baseball players are not in other sports during the baseball offseason, they will join the WGY6 league, Reyes said.
“They love what it represents, the camaraderie and are all competitive people,” he said. “People don’t realize how competitive cornhole is until you start getting used to it.”
Because of the growth, the Angleton foundation’s taxation status has also changed.
WGY6 was originally an LLC, which limited the foundation on how much money it could receive in sponsorships. Since then, the foundation has become a nonprofit about two months ago since more sponsors have approached the organization, Reyes said.
“About three years ago, people were getting into it, figuring out the bags and the boards but here in the last year or two — even bag companies are opening up, and new board manufacturers have called us that want to be a sponsor for all of our boards — it is great,” he said. “If there is a word to describe the cornhole scene, it would be exploding.”
The Friday night summer league is one of three WGY6 hosts with leagues in Alvin and Bay City. Other leagues in Bee County to Corpus Christi and the Rio Valley want to team up with WGY6.
“They want to collaborate and do something big, which I hope we can do at Bag Fest,” Reyes said.
There are 26 teams in the Angleton league, 28 in Alvin and 24 in Bay City. The Bay City Shooters chapter joined last June, and the three organizations compete against each other in the Battle of the Belt.
“In our little umbrella of WGY6, if we want to do a tournament to help somebody, our three leagues coming together would help tremendously,” Reyes said. “We buy a lot of things for benefits and silent auctions. We do what we can. For VOW 22, I think we raised close to $700, Warrior Refuge was about $900 and we also sponsor dinners for families on Thanksgiving.
“We average between $500 to $1,000 month that we raise.”
The nonprofit’s busy schedule does not deter it from continuing to go big.
The foundation will be hosting the inaugural WGY6 Bag Fest set for Dec. 2 and 3 at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds. It will be the first of its kind in the area. The event could be a site for an American Cornhole League competition, which would draw professionals to the event, Reyes said. There will also be a cook-off, bands, vendors and sponsors.
“The Wharton Fairgrounds do something called a Wash Fest for washers with cook-offs, live bands and food trucks,” Reyes said. “And someone brought it to my attention wondering why we can’t do something like that for cornhole.
“It’s a huge commitment and a lot of work, but my team finally agreed, and we are going to go for it.”
Proceeds from the Bag Fest will go to the nonprofit charities WGY6 supports, and more details will come later.
The group also sponsors a cornhole tournament, Reel’em in for Champions Kids Camp, at 10 a.m. July 16 at Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina, 4515 Trammel St., Freeport.
Champions Kids Camp is a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing children who have survived a traumatic experience. Campers attend at no cost. Visit championskidscamp.org/reel-em-in to register.
For more information on the Angleton chapter, visit its Facebook page, WGY6 Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.