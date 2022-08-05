FREEPORT
While Brazosport High School is going through the infant stages of renovations to its athletics facilities, the Exporters are working hard to find the right pieces to construct a team for a long playoff run.
“We have a lot of players who play multiple sports, a lot of the skill kids play basketball, and we have other kids compete in track and powerlifting, so we share a bunch. But the kids worked hard. They got faster and stronger, which is our goal in the offseason,” Kanipes said. “We had a good turnout. The younger kids didn’t show up as much as they should have; some of that could be because of transportation and so forth. But the varsity and JV had pretty good turnouts — varsity especially.
“Those are the ones who play on Friday nights, and they have done a great job. We have a good senior class, and they push each other.”
The Exporters went 3-2 in District 12-4A, D-I play and finished 5-6 overall in 2021 to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Brazosport returns 17 players — including four starters on offense and seven starters on defense — from last season’s team that fell to Class 4A state semifinalist Chapel Hill in the area round.
With a more experienced unit, Kanipes believes his players are further ahead of the team’s installations than in prior seasons, opening the door for the Exporters to hit the ground running when they travel next week for a scrimmage against La Marque.
“Maybe that is because COVID is not as big of a deal this year, but we have a good nucleus of guys back who know what is going on,” Kanipes said.
The Exporters are talented in about every position, but health will be vital for a team lacking depth with under 35 players.
On offense, the Exporters bring back their most significant weapon in quarterback Randon Fontenette. The University of Utah commit was 91-of-170 passing for 1,440 yards, 21 touchdown passes, and 1,066 yards on 164 carries and 12 scores as a rusher last season. He led B’port in scoring 40 points or more in six games.
“He is the man. The offense runs around him,” Kanipes said. “He has a strong arm, he does an excellent job in the run game, which puts a lot of pressure on the defense, and I can’t say enough good things about him.
“He is going to college to play safety, but I have no doubt that he could play quarterback in college. This is a better opportunity for him to get on the field earlier.”
Fontenette has great size at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds and should grow a few more inches, making him ideal for safety.
“Once he grows into his hands and his feet, there is no telling how tall he is going to be,” Kanipes said. “He is smart, and he knows the game. We just have to find other pieces around him.”
The other piece to Brazosport’s dynamic offense last season was running back Paul Woodard, who graduated in May. Woodard and Fontenette were the 1-2 punch in the Exporters’ explosive offense, accounting for 4,240 of the team’s 4,499 total yards and 56 of the team’s 57 touchdowns.
However, the Exporters picked up a transfer, Xavier Butler, in the spring to be their feature back.
The former Roughneck played 15 games in his career at Columbia, running for 669 yards on 85 carries and six touchdowns. Butler rushed for 434 yards and scored five times on 46 carries as a complementary back to then-seniors Jordan Woodard and Jourdan Concepcion.
“He is going to help us out quite a bit,” Kanipes said. “He is a lot like Paul was. That was a blessing for him to move in.”
Fontenette and Butler aren’t the only offensive standouts, either.
The Exporters have experienced receivers Michael Edwards and Toric Goins returning, and the team has a few talented sophomores Kanipes thinks can make an impact.
In Goins’ first season as a starter in 2021, he caught 14 passes for 285 yards and five scores.
Kanipes pointed out that the program lost two stars to Bay City — receivers Jamerion Knoxon and Tishaun Davis, who led the team with nine receiving touchdowns with 572 yards and 24 receptions.
“I heard he (Davis) went to Angleton and then to Bay City. It is going to be tough but interesting,” Kanipes said. “If we get better day by day and game by game, that is the goal.”
Kanipes and his staff made a tweak they hope will make a difference on defense.
Of the team’s six losses from a year ago, the defense surrendered 39 points or more in four of those defeats. Many players on that side of the ball were younger, but another year of experience and a change in schemes could help.
B’port will be shifting to a 3-4 defense, putting more linebackers and, therefore, more speed on the field.
“We have more linebacker/safety-type kids than defensive linemen, and it was something we thought might help us out because a lot of our kids have to go on both sides of the ball,” Kanipes said. “So this will give a few kids a little more of a break, allows us to create more pressure and gives a couple of more different looks in the back end.
“We’ve got good seniors back there who have a lot of games in them, but the other ones are young but very talented. We should be OK, but we don’t have much wiggle room. Our depth is stretchy.”
A player Kanipes highlighted was linebacker Darius Roberson, an all-state selection who had his best season last year with 124 tackles, 73 solo and eight tackles for a loss in 10 games. The two-year starter comes in with 203 total tackles, 117 solo and 12 tackles for a loss.
Christian Scharrer — a first team all-district selection last year with 53 tackles and six tackles for a loss — will occupy the edge on the defensive line, giving the Exporters a lot of athleticism.
“He (Roberson) flies around,” Kanipes said. “Christian Scharrer is a four-year starter, and (Jaden) Perry is looking very good at the other defensive end spot. He has had a good week.
“So we have a pretty good nucleus; we just have to fit in the other pieces.”
While they gear up for the 2022 season, players and coaches have had to deal with some inconveniences behind the current field houses. Crews are constructing a new field house similar to the one Brazoswood High School has, but not as large. Completion of the field house is expected by next fall.
“It is nice that they’re building it, but you have to work around it,” Kanipes said. “It hasn’t been that big of a deal; we just have to walk a different way.”
