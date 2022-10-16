FRIENDSWOOD — The Brazoswood water polo teams scored early and often in Saturday’s Class 6A Area round matchups at Friendswood High School.
The Lady Bucs jumped to an 8-1 first-quarter lead in their matchup with Baytown Sterling en route to a 21-2 victory. The Bucs, meanwhile, used crisp passing to move the North Shore defense around and create shooting lanes in a 20-6 win.
“We had one mindset today, and that was to attack,” Brazoswood coach Robert Brown said. “There may be a point in time later in the playoffs, maybe our next game against most likely Creek, that we’ll have to be a counterattack team because they’ll be prepared for that. If they shut our attack down, we are going to have to be able to do other things.
“We have to have other options, and I thought they did a great job today. I was pleased with how things went.
Both Brazoswood teams will meet up with Clear Creek in a Region II quarterfinal Tuesday at Houston Lamar High School Natatorium.
The Lady Bucs (18-3) scored six goals in the first 3:58, including two through the first 26 seconds.
Mallory Kesler broke the ice with a goal on a pass from Minnie Tran 10 seconds in, and the sophomore returned the favor 16 seconds later with a pass to Sarah Gambrel, who buried the ball into the back of the net.
Gambrel fed Jaycie Fort for a goal with 5:48 left to go, and Mallory facilitated another score with her pass to Sarah Mitterling to make it a 4-0 game with 5:34 left in the opening quarter.
Fort recorded an unassisted goal when she pushed a loose ball past the goalkeeper following Sterling’s fourth straight turnover with 4:45 remaining.
Mitterling recorded a score, Mallory Varga found Victoria Martin for a goal and Martin recorded an unassisted shot with 17 seconds left to put the Lady Bucs up 8-1.
Anna Reuschle made her presence felt in the second quarter, beginning with an assist on Varga’s first goal 1:15 into the quarter. Reuschle then fed Sidney Slater for a goal, and Reuschle took one in for herself with 3:33 left in the half to push Brazoswood’s lead to 11-1.
Varga put a ball through on a penalty shot, and Alex Sparkman contributed with an assist on Kendall Dane’s goal with three seconds left to push the lead to 13-2 at the half.
Sparkman took her turn in the third quarter, beginning with a goal on Tran’s assist with 3:06 left in the quarter. The junior ended the stanza with two goals in the final 57 seconds. The first came on a pass from Dane, and Fort assisted the final goal at the buzzer.
The freshman Fort also recorded a goal at the 3:34 mark, and Martin collected her second goal with 4:34 remaining in the third.
In the fourth quarter, Varga scored her fourth and final goal with 6:42 left on a pass from Kesler.
Kesler finished with one goal and four assists, Sparkman had three goals and an assist and Fort and Mitterling each tallied three goals.
“We can play our style and attack hard while the starters can get rest if they need it,” Brown said. “Can the starters play a whole game? Sure. Do we want them to? No. It might come to a point where we might have to, but the way I want it to go, I love it — keep winning the way we have been doing it and finish the season the way we started as a team with everybody involved.”
Seven of the Bucs’ (23-0-1) first nine goals against North Shore came on assists.
“It is all a part of slowing things down and looking at things. I have struggled with getting them to do,” Brown said. “We were more adamant about it all week in practice. This is what we want to do. We’re going to execute the plan, and y'all will see the benefits of being patient and not attacking so fast.”
Michael Johnson and Mason Potter were the lone unassisted goals in the first quarter; the rest were acts of teamwork at its finest.
Leading 1-0, Brazoswood’s Sean Brown hit Potter for a goal, and Brown was on the receiving end of Jayden Arana’s pass to push the Bucs’ lead to 3-0 with 5:43 to go in the opening quarter.
Brown recorded his second goal on a pass from Jack Lower, and Brown dished an assist to Johnson for the freshman’s second goal of the quarter.
Brady James connected with Kasen Corn, Corn then returned the favor to Luke Mixon and Mixon found James as the freshmen trio added three assisted goals to end the quarter with a 9-0 lead.
The Bucs added a pair of goals in the second quarter to lead 11-3 at the half, and back-to-back Potter-to-Arana connections extended the score to 13-3 with 5:31 left in the third quarter.
Passing allowed the Bucs’ offense to remain lethal while leading scorer Anthony Sury nursed a sore shoulder. Brown inserted Johnson at his spot, and the freshman came away with a pair of goals.
“We wanted to get him involved early, and we did, so that was good,” Brown said. “I’m not happy that his (Sury) shoulder is sore, but I think it was good for him to see — because he is one of the reasons why our offense is so attacking — us slow our offense down with a little more strict game plan.
“It benefitted us, and it benefitted him.”
Braylon Ponzi, a defensive force for the Bucs, also scored twice in the third quarter.
“Right off the bat, he was getting steals and controlling the tempo on defense,” Brown said. “I wanted us to come back on defense and let them (North Shore) get the ball down where they could play defense hard. You don’t have to play hard full court because it doesn’t benefit their stamina for the duration of the game.
“Again, if the starters have to go longer, we have to be able to slow things down to catch our breath. We can control the game at any pace, which we did today.”
Brown scored three goals and had two assists, Potter finished with a pair of goals and three assists and Corn scored three times and assisted on three goals.
