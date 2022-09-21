Columbia 51, Iowa Colony 14

Col. 19 12 13 7 — 51

IC 14 0 0 0 — 14

Scoring Summary

First quarter

C — Naqualyn Grice 17 run (two-point try failed)

IC — Jacody Miles 26 pass from Kamal Henry (Isaias Rodriguez kick)

C — Jaheim Campbell 1 run (two-point try failed)

IC — Henry 60 run (Rodriguez kick)

C — Kai Castile 47 run (Grice run)

Second quarter

C — Campbell 12 run (kick failed)

C — Zackery Whipple 52 pass from Tate Thrasher (kick failed)

Third quarter

C — Castile 45 run (kick failed)

C — Kavion Lewis 14 run (Whipple kick)

Fourth quarter

C — Grice 39 run (kick failed)

C IC

First downs 23 13

Total yards 563 259

Turnovers 3 5

Rushing 54-529 25-208

Passing yards 121 90

Com/Att 4-7 7-21

Penalties 4-26 0-0

Fumbles 3 4

INT 0 1

Individual leaders

Rushing: C, Kai Castile 11-151-2, Naqualyn Grice 9-127-2, Blake Osteen 8-51, Kavion Lewis 6-66-1, Davton Newell 1-36, Clarence Thomas 2-6, Tate Thrasher 5-18, Logan Bailey 1-1, Major Marshall 1-1, Jaheim Campbell 10-72-2. IC, Jacody Miles 14-46, Kamal Henry 8-164-1, Derrick Hahn 3(-2).

Passing: C, Thrasher 4-7-0-121-1. IC, Henry 6-15-0-78-1, Camren Renfro 1-6-1-13-0.

Receiving: C, Jamarcus Higgins 1-35, Osteen 1-15, Zackery Whipple 1-52-1, Campbell 1-19. IC, Miles 2-30-1, Landrew Ward 1-18, Greg Guidry 4-43.

