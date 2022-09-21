Week 4 Boxscores Sep 21, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Columbia 51, Iowa Colony 14Col. 19 12 13 7 — 51IC 14 0 0 0 — 14Scoring SummaryFirst quarterC — Naqualyn Grice 17 run (two-point try failed)IC — Jacody Miles 26 pass from Kamal Henry (Isaias Rodriguez kick)C — Jaheim Campbell 1 run (two-point try failed)IC — Henry 60 run (Rodriguez kick)C — Kai Castile 47 run (Grice run)Second quarterC — Campbell 12 run (kick failed)C — Zackery Whipple 52 pass from Tate Thrasher (kick failed)Third quarterC — Castile 45 run (kick failed)C — Kavion Lewis 14 run (Whipple kick)Fourth quarterC — Grice 39 run (kick failed)C ICFirst downs 23 13Total yards 563 259Turnovers 3 5Rushing 54-529 25-208Passing yards 121 90Com/Att 4-7 7-21Penalties 4-26 0-0Fumbles 3 4INT 0 1Individual leadersRushing: C, Kai Castile 11-151-2, Naqualyn Grice 9-127-2, Blake Osteen 8-51, Kavion Lewis 6-66-1, Davton Newell 1-36, Clarence Thomas 2-6, Tate Thrasher 5-18, Logan Bailey 1-1, Major Marshall 1-1, Jaheim Campbell 10-72-2. IC, Jacody Miles 14-46, Kamal Henry 8-164-1, Derrick Hahn 3(-2).Passing: C, Thrasher 4-7-0-121-1. IC, Henry 6-15-0-78-1, Camren Renfro 1-6-1-13-0.Receiving: C, Jamarcus Higgins 1-35, Osteen 1-15, Zackery Whipple 1-52-1, Campbell 1-19. IC, Miles 2-30-1, Landrew Ward 1-18, Greg Guidry 4-43. 