Early in the third set of Tuesday’s Class 6A, Region III bidistrict match against Pearland Dawson, Brazoswood’s Olivia Stringer had three consecutive attack attempts blocked at the net or dug in the backcourt. Although the Lady Bucs got the point on that volley, Stringer’s frustration on her face was a microcosm of what the Lady Bucs had endured all night.
The Lady Eagles front line blocked more than a dozen Brazoswood shots, and those that did go through found a defender to keep the ball off the ground and jump-start the Dawson offense.
That rinse and repeat throughout the night concluded with a 25-16, 25-11, 25-23 victory for the Lady Eagles at Angleton High School.
“It was super frustrating for our hitters,” Brazoswood coach Elizabeth Limas said. “I know we could have been a lot more offensive, but our first-ball touch did not allow that, so we didn’t have many options. We have been working on that first-ball touch, and we didn’t have it tonight.”
Dawson (30-13) advances to play Deer Park (31-14) in a Class 6A, Region III Area matchup. The Lady Bucs’ season ends at 25-17.
The third game was the Lady Bucs’ best performance after finding themselves down 11-6.
An Olivia Mulholland pass to Tori Hillis produced a kill and gave Macie Riley the serve. The junior libero recorded an ace to pull within 11-8.
The Lady Bucs trailed by no more than three points after that, as kills by Reagan Blank and Stringer stymied any Dawson run and gave the serve back to the Lady Bucs. Brazoswood closed within one on four occasions — the latest coming on a Mulholland pass to Blank, who pushed the ball past a couple of defenders to make it a 24-23 game.
However, as the Lady Eagles had done all night, their front line took over when Grace Hill’s shot ricocheted off a Brazoswood block and hit the floor for match point.
“We finally realized there that we belonged in the gym and could play with them,” Limas said. “Initially, we were a little shell shocked, but I think in the third set, we realized where we were supposed to be and that we needed to step up our game.”
Dawson set the tone early with back-to-back kills by Kailey Thedford and Addison Moss for a 3-0 lead in Game 1.
Kills by Blank and Stringer restored order and the Lady Bucs stayed within distance before Carter Galley served with Dawson leading 10-7. A Brazoswood kill attempt landed long, a net violation and a block at the net pushed the Lady Eagles’ lead to 13-7.
The Lady Bucs never pulled closer than five as Gracie Williams’ thunderous kill ended Game 1 with a 25-16 Dawson victory.
With Moss serving, the Lady Eagles grew their 5-3 lead to 8-3 on a block, a long kill attempt and a Brazoswood error to open the second set. Stringer regained serve, but a net violation put Jenna Thedford on the line as back-to-back Lady Eagles block pushed their lead to 11-4.
Trailing 16-9, the Lady Bucs saw the deficit grow as the Lady Eagles’ offense went to work by producing three straight points, and Meredith Beeson served four straight points to extend the Dawson lead to 21-9.
The Lady Eagles recorded a kill, Jones registered a spike and Stringer’s attempt landed long to put the Lady Bucs in a 2-0 deficit.
Despite the sweep, Brazoswood enjoyed a historic season.
The Lady Bucs’ 25 wins were the most in a season since notching that many victories in 2012 and is the third time in four seasons the team has won 20 games or more. The seven wins in District 24-6A are the most in a season since the 1985 squad reached 11.
The third-place finish in the district standings is the best seed in program history.
Being a part of those milestones for the final time were Hillis, Mulholland and Blank.
“It’s been a great season, and the seniors made great contributions,” Limas said. “To sit third in a district that we are in is tough, and I think this team has made a huge impact not only on each other’s lives but on my life as well.
“I love every one of them, and I am going to miss those seniors because they have made a huge impact on our program.”
