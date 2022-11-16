FREEPORT
Football practice isn’t going to get any warmer as the season continues. Call it a worthy trade-off.
Brazosport practiced in the overcast, chilly weather Wednesday afternoon in preparation for Friday’s Class 4A, D-I, Region 3 Area round game against Lindale.
By now, the Exporters are used to practicing in brisk conditions as they approach their third consecutive area round game under head coach Mark Kanipes. The Ships defeated Houston Booker T. Washington, 27-18, last week to advance and will face Lindale for the first time in school history.
The Eagles defeated Vidor, 45-23, in a bidistrict game.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Bernard Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
“Our district is a pretty good matchup against the HISD schools,” Kanipes said. “Nothing against them, but I think our competition is better than what they are used to seeing, and it gives us a good chance to go into the second round.”
The Exporters lost to Chapel Hill in last season’s area game. Chapel Hill and Lindale are both in District 9-4A, but their styles are vastly different, Kanipes said.
“Chapel Hill has some speed demons, and these guys have some massive offensive linemen. They play solid, hard-core East Texas football,” Kanipes said. “They have had a bunch of points scored on them, but they have also scored a bunch of points, and their district is pretty solid.”
The Eagles started the season with a young quarterback and skilled players but have since matured into a solid offense. Offensive linemen Casey Poe and Will Hutchens are the anchors. Hutchens is a Sam Houston State University commit, and Poe is a four-star recruit who has received offers from several Division I colleges.
The Eagles run a spread offense but incorporate a sixth lineman to complement their attack, Kanipes said. Like quarterback Brazosport’s Randon Fontenette, Lindale quarterback Clint Thurman is a dual threat. Entering the playoffs, Thurman was 111-of-199 passing for 1,521 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has carried the ball 164 times for 1,218 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. The next most productive rusher is Patrick Daniels with 551 yards on 105 carries and six scores, and Marcus Field is the top receiver with 35 catches for 610 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Eagles average a shade under 40 points per game.
“They have a bunch of running backs go in and out, but the quarterback has got it,” Kanipes said. “He’s the one that makes them go. He is not a five-star guy, he is just a good old high school kid who plays the game how it is supposed to be played.”
It will be a good test against an Exporters defense that has played much better than last year.
The Exporters have allowed 20 points or fewer in five of the last seven games and are allowing 22.8 points a contest, 11 points fewer than last season’s average of 33.8. In the last three games of last season, the Ships surrendered at least 42 points in each game.
“I always joke that if we had this kind of defense last year or last year’s offense this year, I would feel a lot more comfortable,” Kanipes said. “The defense is playing hard, and the kids had bought into the system when we moved to a different defense with more of the personnel we had.
“I think everyone has played better. I don’t think it’s one specific unit. We had a few guys come back on the defensive line, and Christian (Scharrer) has had a good season. The two linebackers are well-seasoned, and the secondary has gelled. The whole unit has played better and fed off each other.”
Like any high school defense this time of year, the goal will be to limit the big plays and make high school kids drive the length of the field, Kanipes said.
“Somebody is going to mess up, so give them every opportunity to fumble the ball or commit penalties,” Kanipes said. “The big plays will get you; that’s what got us against El Campo.”
While the Ships’ defense has improved, the offense is less productive than a year ago. The Exporters (6-5) average 20.8 points per game and have been limited to seven points or fewer three times this season. Their lowest output last season was 12 points in a loss to Stafford.
“We should have scored a lot more points than we did (last week), and that’s the upsetting part,” Kanipes said.
The Eagles’ (7-4) defense runs a 3-3 stack and will move players around a lot, and Kanipes is hopeful his offensive line can pick up their movements.
“We are going to have to move the ball offensively and score some points, and we’re going to have to try to control their offensive line,” Kanipes said. “They are good, so we are going to have to make them fight for everything.
“First downs are going to be big, trying to keep them behind the chains, and we have to get them out of their game.”
The game can be heard at brazosportisd.net.
The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner between El Campo and Kilgore in a regional quarterfinal next week.
