James “Yogi” Mitchell is probably the only person who can connect working in construction with being a football coach.
“I love working with my hands; I love to see the vision,” said the former Third Gulf Coast Hard Hittaz head coach. “It is like being on the football field. You can see certain things on the field, and you know what you have to do to make it work. Man, I love what I do.”
The Lake Jackson resident has been doing something right.
The veteran coach was among 28 people inducted into the Minor Football League Report Hall of Fame last month in Las Vegas after years of coaching young men into not only being better football players but serving as a father figure to many of them.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Mitchell said. “A lot of my colleagues felt I should have been in a long time ago.”
As a coach, Mitchell helped win the 2018 Lone Star Bowl, 2021 National USA Bowl, 2010 Texas United Football Association Super Bowl, 2022 National USA Championship and the 2022 Minor League Football Report National Championship.
MITCHELL’S PATH
Mitchell’s career started in 1990 as a middle linebacker at the University of Oklahoma before he blew out his knee. He then attended Texas Southern and played basketball for a short time before meeting his wife, Pamela, and moving to Lake Jackson. Eventually, coaching came calling, and Mitchell became the defensive coordinator with the Gulf Coast Outlaws in 2007.
“I ran a different defense that nobody in Minor League Football was familiar with; I ran the 44 front, and with the 44 defense, you can see blitzes come from anywhere. Now they call it the 4-2-5 defense.”
The year before Mitchell arrived, the Outlaws were 1-9 and finished 9-1 following his first season with the team, he said. The team made it to the second round of the playoffs in the second year. People around Mitchell encouraged him to build his own team, which he did with the Third Coast Hard Hittaz in Clute.
In the franchise’s first year in 2010, the team went 6-4 and won the Super Bowl. The franchise became four-time conference champions, and Mitchell guided the Hard Hittaz to four Super Bowl appearances. The team used to play their games at Slade Field.
The team consisted of players from Lake Jackson, Sweeny, Manvel and The Woodlands. The team also attracted local players, including former Columbia Roughneck Jordan Barrett and former Sweeny Bulldog Jeremy Higgins.
Fast forward, and Mitchell has since moved on as the head coach of Team Texas, who beat USA International, 24-12, in the Silver State National All-Star Championship game Nov. 19 around the hall of fame festivities. Pamela was inducted last year as the owner of the Texas United Football Association.
TEAM TEXAS
About 80 percent of the players who make up Team Texas are all-stars from the Texas United Football Association and other national players. Mitchell described the league to the Southeastern Conference of college football.
“We kind of mimic what Team USA was doing. They were getting players from everywhere, and that’s how Team Texas came about,” Mitchell said. “I love it because it makes me reach down and study more. You have some of these guys who get cut from NFL teams and they want to know what kind of knowledge a coach has.”
Mitchell explained how he connected with a player the Dallas Cowboys had recently cut. The lingo was at different levels, and Mitchell felt he needed to study different terminology used in college and the NFL and piece it with his knowledge.
“Now I feel like I can coach with the best of them,” he said.
Team Texas and the TUFA are a part of the Minor Football League.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old league has 16 U.S. teams, including three in Texas, and 16 in Africa.
Richard Myles Sr., a native Washingtonian and former player at Arizona State University, founded the league in 1993. Myles previously played with the New England Patriots.
The MFL was established to provide a platform for athletic participation, training and skills development outside the college and professional sports arena.
BEING A FATHER FIGURE
Mitchell is giving other players those opportunities.
“I tell the players, ‘If you come over here, it is something different,’” he said. “If you are trying to go to the next level, we can help you get there.”
Mitchell has connections within Arena Football and is looking to get his foot through the door in the XFL and the revitalized United States Football League. Mitchell already has connections within the NFL.
“As a man growing up in the streets, you need that father figure,” Mitchell said. “So me and my coaches, even though we are coaching grown men, they still need that father figure in their lives. We have standards and are trying to take Minor League Football to another level.”
The league has four streaming platforms and sponsors. With the MFL growing, coaches like Mitchell hold players accountable for their actions on and off the field, he said.
Mitchell wanted to represent that father figure for other players because he had been there before. He knew his father, but he wasn’t in Mitchell’s life, he said.
“My mom was my mom, my dad, my big brother; she was everything,” he said. “Once I became a grown man, I was still trying to figure out life, but one day, a young man came up to me and needed guidance. Once I gave that guidance, it put me on a straight arrow.
“If these young men come to ask me for advice, I want to be able to give it to them. I want to be something positive in their lives. … So I have straightened out my life so I can positively influence the future.”
Being inducted into the Minor League Football Report Hall of Fame gives Mitchell a sense that everything he has worked for is complete. However, that doesn’t mean improving himself is done.
He is exploring ways to better his coaching skills and see his vision blossom at the next level, such as the XFL or USFL or as a high school coach, he said.
“Right now, I am just trying to become a better coach,” Mitchell said. “With the Team Texas thing, I am trying not to lose a game. My main goal is to have fun — from being a coach to winning Super Bowls, winning a national title and being inducted into the hall of fame.
“To some coaches, that is enough; for me, it’s not. There is something bigger and better out there for me; I have to figure out what it is. In the meantime, I am in the playbook, breaking down game film — I am not your typical Minor League Football coach.”
