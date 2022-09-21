CLUTE — It might not have been their best performance, but it got the job done.
Brazoswood remained composed despite a sloppy first set and held on in the end to edge District 24-6A foe Dickinson, 23-25, 25-14, 25-8, 25-20, Tuesday night at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
The Lady Bucs (2-2, 20-12) came out sluggish with a 4-8 deficit and committed 17 unforced errors in the opening set. Brazoswood cleaned up its play and rallied behind an unstoppable offense the next two games before holding off a tenacious Lady Gators team that was ousted from playoff contention last season while Brazoswood grabbed the No. 4 seed.
“I think we came in a little complacent,” Lady Bucs coach Elizabeth Limas said. “I’m not going to say that we took them lightly because we can’t take anybody lightly in the district, but I think we were too relaxed in the first set, and that can cost you.”
Brazoswood jumped out to a 6-0 lead to open Set 2 with Reagan Blank serving. Anytime the Lady Bucs lost serve, they would get it back on the next point.
Dickinson had the serve trailing 9-5, but the Lady Bucs regained it with a block error on Dickinson off a McKinley Blank shot. That allowed Brazoswood to push the lead to 12-5 with Macie Riley on the line.
Dickinson gained serve a few points later, but an Olivia Mulholland pass to Landrie Heble led to a kill and put Brooklyn Baker on the line up 13-6. The junior served two points, including a Heble block, to extend the lead to 15-6.
After a couple of points by the Lady Gators, Reagan Blank regained serve and added three points — two on a tip and a kill by Heble — to extend the lead to 19-8.
The back and forth eventually led to a Lady Bucs’ win to even the match.
Heble, who was quiet in Set 1, made her presence known in sets 2 and 3 with nine combined kills.
“I think making errors back to back motivated me to put the ball away and get those kills,” Heble said.
Heble produced a kill to open Game 3, and Olivia Stringer served three straight points to get Brazoswood out to a 9-4 lead. It wasn’t until Blank was on the line that the Lady Bucs put the set away.
Leading 12-7, Blank got a pass from Mulholland and buried her shot to gain the serve. The senior served seven consecutive points, including two kills from Heble and three from Stringer, to push the lead to 20-7.
Heble was on the line the rest of the set following her kill, leading 21-8 to take a 2-1 set lead. While the junior was quiet in Set 1, she served five straight points to tie the game at 23 and gave Brazoswood a chance to open the match with a win. Stringer’s kill attempt was blocked to hand Dickinson the win in Game 1.
“I think Landrie stepped up tonight, and we have been waiting for that for a while,” Limas said jokingly, “I tell her that all of the time, but I think our setter distributed the ball better tonight. Landrie also had some nice serves, and getting her involved was wonderful for us.”
After Dickinson won the opening set, the Lady Gators scored 22 points in sets 2 and 3, while Brazoswood’s offense produced 22 kills.
“Like I told them, we are going to make mistakes; we are not going to be perfect,” Limas said. “But if we go back to Set 1 and look at those 17 unforced errors, we have to make sure we learn from those and remain composed.
“I think they did that tonight. They stayed composed, and I think that made a difference.”
Composure helped the Lady Bucs close out the match in Set. 4.
Brazoswood led by as much as 15-10, but the Lady Gators drew within one, 15-14, and eventually led, 17-16, following an ace by Samantha Loyd.
However, the Lady Bucs prevailed.
A block attempt on Blank’s shot over the net landed out of bounds to put the senior on the line. Back-to-back errors by Dickinson put B’wood up, 20-18, and Blank’s tip at the line forced a Dickinson timeout.
Blank served three points coming out of the break, two from Heble, to set up match point. A double-hit violation sealed the deal.
“The win was very important for us because we know we have the talent, and we know we can play. We just have to show up,” Heble said, “and we did in the end.”
Stringer led the Lady Bucs with 24 kills, Blank had 19 and Heble finished with 15. Mulholland had 56 assists.
“I think over the last year, we have gotten our connection pretty tight, especially on free balls,” Heble said about Mulholland. “We can run our plays fast, and I think it helps that our connection is pretty good.”
