WEST COLUMBIA
Friday night was Columbia’s homecoming game.
It was also a homecoming for former Roughneck running back Xavier Butler.
It’s safe to say Butler had a little more fun.
The senior transfer scored four total touchdowns and accounted for three of Brazosport’s four second-half scores to help the Exporters snatch a 33-15 non-district victory over the Roughnecks at Griggs Field.
“Tonight meant everything,” the senior back said. “This is my old team, my old friends; I miss the coaches and my friends. But I have to handle business.
“I just thought about all of the stuff they said to me in the offseason, so it motivated me coming in.”
Butler had played three seasons for the Roughnecks as their complementary back but moved with his family to Freeport this past offseason. While the decision was difficult for the senior to make, it paid dividends Friday night.
“He is a great player,” ’Necks coach Brent Mascheck said. “We were sad to see him leave, but he did a really good job tonight, and I thought their offensive line did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage for him.”
The first half, however, looked anything but an offensive show from either team.
The Exporters (1-1) mustered 51 yards of offense in the first two quarters in a defensive struggle between the former district foes. However, the Ships churned 262 yards through their first four possessions of the second half.
“We had to settle down,” Exporters coach Mark Kanipes said. “They have a different offense, but I think we figured it out in the second half, and the offense got back on track to help us get into a groove.
“It looked like they were running out of gas, kind of like we were last week.”
Brazosport’s two lethal weapons — quarterback Randon Fontenette and Butler — got the ball rolling right away in the third quarter.
Fontenette was responsible for two of the Ships’ first downs during their opening drive of the second half — the team had three first downs in the entire first half. On second and 9, Fontenette threw off his back foot and floated the ball to a wide-open Butler for a 35-yard catch-and-run to give Brazosport its first lead of the game, 12-7, following a failed two-point conversion.
The play was a throwback pass, but Butler was able to work up the field because he was running against a linebacker, Kanipes said.
“We saw that guy cross, and the cornerback chases him, and it makes a linebacker have to run with him (Butler),” Kanipes said. “They run that play, too, so I thought maybe they would pick it up, but I guess we got him through.”
That score was just the beginning for the Exporters.
After a three-and-out on the Roughnecks’ (0-2) opening possession of the second half, the Ships went to work with Butler taking the handoff and breaking a tackle for a 9-yard gain on first down. Fontenette took the ball on a read option and went off right tackle for a 21-yard scamper to get the ball down to Columbia’s 24-yard line.
Two plays later, Fonenette connected with Toric Goins for a 9-yard gain, and Butler did the rest, taking the handoff around the right edge to the sideline and beating the defense for a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:02 left in the third quarter.
Kaiden Shoemake’s extra point pushed Brazosport’s lead to 18-7.
However, Columbia pulled the game within three on its next offensive possessions.
The drive started with Tate Thrasher hitting Parker Kingrea for a 29-yard gain to mark it at the B’port 28-yard line. Two plays later, Columbia was awarded 15 yards when Christian Scharrer was flagged after his toss back to the referee hit him in the face — drawing the flag and ejecting the senior lineman.
The ’Necks took advantage with a 12-yard run by Kai Castile and three straight runs by Kavion Lewis, with his last one going for a 4-yard score with 57 seconds left in the quarter. Thrasher then found Gage Raley in the back of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion to narrow the gap to 18-15.
After that, it was all Exporters.
Brazosport concluded a five-play, 77-yard drive with a 45-yard run by Butler to jump back out to a double-digit lead, 26-15, following another two-point conversion.
On Butler’s highlight run, he and Fontenette were running side by side following the read-option handoff until Fontenette peeled off. Butler broke a few tackles around the 15-yard run and went untouched.
“I thought Rando was going to keep it, but then I took it, and 2 (Justin Cottrell), he was turned around, so I ran toward him,” Butler said. “Then I saw 10 (Clarence Thomas) coming in hard, so I stopped and went around him.”
Castile opened Columbia’s next possession with a 58-yard run, but the Exporters’ defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs at their 22-yard line. Two runs by Butler and Fontenette and an unsportsmanlike penalty on Columbia set the ball at the ’Necks’ 32-yard line. Fontenette polished the drive off one play later with a burst up the middle, pushing the lead to 33-15 with 6:25 remaining.
Columbia’s final possession ended with the team’s third fumble on the night and second recovery by senior lineman Jayden Perry with a little more than three minutes to go to seal the deal.
“We can’t turn the ball over like we did, and you can’t do that against good teams,” Mascheck said. “But that is the reason why we are playing these teams. You learn so much when you play these teams.”
The Roughnecks nearly doubled the Exporters in total yards in the first half.
Castile had the Roughnecks’ lone first-half score, a 5-yard end around to the left side, with 5:00 left in the opening quarter.
Castile’s score was set up on Brazosport’s first drive of the game when the snap on the punt to Toric Goins sailed over his head and he was tackled at the 10-yard line. Two plays later, the senior punched it in.
Brazosport got on the board when a Roughneck miscue on a muffed punt recovered by Clifton White led to an Exporters’ score.
Fontenette’s 11-yard run on third down got Brazosport down to the 9-yard line, and a 4-yard run by the senior quarterback set up Butler’s 5-yard touchdown run inside the right tackle against his old team.
“The turnovers were big, and it helped change the game,” Kanipes said. “The second half looked like what we are supposed to do. … We need to execute, put it all together and hopefully put 48 minutes together instead of 24.”
The Roughnecks had a promising drive going near the end of the first quarter when the ball was ripped out from running back Cottrell’s hands and into Perry’s.
Butler finished his memorable night with 125 rushing yards on 18 carries and three rushing touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 37 yards and a score. Fontenette unofficially rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries and one rushing score.
“I thought Xavier had a hell of a game,” Kanipes said. “He came on in that second half. It was probably personal to him since he is from here. In the first half, they were hitting him and letting him know and giving him a bunch of grief. I’m sure that edged him on a little bit.”
The Exporters’ win marked the third straight over the Roughnecks.
“We just kicked it into second gear in the second half,” Butler said. “... We were coming off a loss, so it was a big confidence booster, and we are going to bring it next week.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.