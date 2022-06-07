Winners of the Bring your Best 3 Crawfish Tournament’s open division include Blake Sullivan, Destin Muntzel and Bobby Ledesma. They are pictured with Freeport Municipal Golf Course General Manager Brian Dybala with a check of $1,200.
The Freeport Municipal Golf Course hosted the annual Bring your Best Three Crawfish Tournament on May 21 and 22.
The three-person scramble was a success because of the number of golfers who signed up.
Course general manager Brian Dybala said that because the tournament filled up so quickly and people on a waiting list had to miss out on the tournament, the course might host another event in the fall or winter.
The tournament was limited to the first 12 paid teams per flight.
As for the tournament winners, coming out on top of the open division was the team of Blake Sullivan, Destin Muntzel and Bobby Ledesma, with $1,200 in prize money. Runner-up and taking home $600 was the team of Kevin Prater, Matt Ferries and Carols Rincones and winning $300 with a third-place finish was the trio of Emmit Foyt, James Brown and Phil Stewart.
In the senior division, the team of Steve Bedford, John Davis and Wendell Alford won the division and $1,200. The second-place team of Jorge Lerma, Jim Muntzel and Mike Meyer claimed $600 and taking third and $300 was the team of Sherman Carr, Robert Simmons and Dave Paukner.
CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
The Freeport Golf Course is also hosting its annual club championship Saturday and Sunday. The tournament is for members only, and the deadline to signup is 5 p.m. Thursday. The fee for the tournament — which begins at 7:30 p.m. on both days — is $40. There are four flights for the tournament, including golfers with a handicap of 0-7 that will tee off from the gold tees; flight two are golfers with a handicap of 8-13 teeing off from the blue tees; golfers with a handicap of 14 or higher will start on the white tees; and a senior flight for golfers 60 and older from the senior tees.
The tournament winner will receive a one-year membership, a staff bag and a premium parking spot. The second-place golfer will receive a six-month membership, and third place will get a three-month membership.
Those interested in competing in the tournament can call the pro shop at 979-233-8311.
