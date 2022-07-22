ANGLETON
What started as a proposal about a decade ago has blossomed into a bona fide baseball development program for players throughout and around Brazoria County.
Trying to find its niche in a game where travel or select teams are all over the state, the Expos Baseball Organization was formed about five years ago by brothers Mark Farris and Darren Farris.
“About 10 years ago, I had somebody telling me that they were putting a team together, and they wanted to see if I was interested in coaching, but at that time, I had a day job for 20 years now,” Mark said. “I didn’t know whether I wanted to be doing that on weekends, but at some point, I agreed to do it. Fast forward a few years after that little team, my nephew, Darren’s son, was looking for a team. So doing the coaching thing for two or three years now ... we decided to start one with my nephew and a few other kids.
“We got lucky because we got a good group of kids and won a lot of baseball games, and we thought we were smart enough to start an organization. But it’s been a good thing because, like most things, it happens by accident, and we didn’t go into it with some big plan or this or that. We just felt lucky.”
A former Texas A&M quarterback and shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system, Mark knew he would get back into baseball but had no idea it would be like this.
While it is still a learning process for Mark, he said that one of the big focuses of the Expos is treating people right.
“We mess up a lot, but we are trying to figure it out as we go because we had never done this before,” Mark said. “I think the thing we’ve done the best up to this point is hiring good coaches, with most of them having some background in baseball, whether in college or junior college or pro ball. “But we don’t tolerate coaches that don’t have a good attitude or don’t show up or are yelling at kids. We want our coaches to coach them hard so they can get better, but that they treat the kids and parents right with respect. If something is not working right, we try to fix it right away. Of course, we’ve been lucky with some of those coaches and what they bring. Hiring good people has been the biggest thing we’ve done.”
The organization has teams ranging from 8U to 18U made up of players from Southern Brazoria County and towns such as Santa Fe, Alvin, Bay City and Van Vleck.
“We don’t want to get too big where it would get hard to manage,” Mark said. “We are trying to stay in that sweet spot between eight to 13 or 14 teams, of course, understanding that we can manage them with two fields and a caged area so everyone can fit in their practices. Over the past three or four years, we’ve seen how it works better when each team has its own separate times at the practice fields where no one is on top of them. It sometimes gets challenging, and we will see where it goes from here.”
The Expos’ home — 4932 CR 45, Angleton — has become something special.
Freeport resident and Columbia High School graduate Jared Wells was not too far removed from his days pitching for the San Diego Padres and the then-Sugar Land Skeeters when the project got going.
“... (I) kind of wanted to get back into it,” he said. “So we discussed it at their facility before everything was here, and they had a vision for it. At that time, it was hard to see because it was still mostly all weeds and grass at that time, but we needed something like this. I know there are some other organizations in the area, but we needed something like a facility. To see it develop the way it has, it’s become a place where the players can call it home.”
The Expos Baseball Organization sets itself apart from others.
Many big organizations will stick a player at one position and keep them there, but with the Expos, the organization believes kids should play multiple positions, Darren said.
“I don’t think we have a player that plays just one position,” he said. “Our guys play everywhere, which only benefits them in the long run. We are just looking for players who want to compete and want to try to get better in the game.”
Mark and Darren would like to have the facility host fall leagues and tournaments, which would be a convenient trip for those within Brazoria County.
The big field is called Dawson Field, after Montreal Expo Andre Dawson. While the facility and the organization are still a work in progress, the Expos have become a labor of love.
“In our third, closer to the fourth year of building this facility, we thought we’d start giving the place a bit more character and personality instead of just calling it big field or little field,” Mark said. “When we formed the name for the organization, we wanted to be different and thought about teams that didn’t exist anymore. I have always remembered the Expos because they played the Cubs on WGN a lot, and I liked their color schemes.”
Expos can be found on Facebook and Twitter at @exposbaseballtx.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.